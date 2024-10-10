Cairo, Egypt – Huawei Egypt, in collaboration with Vodafone Egypt, is excited to announce the successful deployment of the world’s first commercial 25 Gbps microwave link in the E-band spectrum. This pioneering achievement demonstrates Huawei's commitment to advancing next-generation network solutions and highlights Egypt's leadership in innovative telecom technologies across the Middle East and Africa.

The state-of-the-art microwave link, operating in the E-band (80 GHz), delivers unprecedented capacity and performance, allowing the transmission of data at 25 Gbps over long distances. This milestone strengthens Egypt's position as a hub for ultra-high-speed connectivity and underpins the future of mobile broadband services, supporting the digital transformation of both businesses and consumers.

Revolutionizing Connectivity with Vodafone Egypt

As part of the strategic partnership with Vodafone Egypt, this 25 Gbps microwave link will enable the delivery of high-demand applications such as 5G, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The solution ensures faster, more reliable internet access and supports the evolving needs of both urban and sub-urban environments.

“Our collaboration with Vodafone Egypt is a testament to our shared vision of driving technological innovation and providing robust, future-proof digital infrastructure,” said Louis, CEO of carrier business at Huawei Egypt. “This breakthrough further empowers Egypt's digital ecosystem and accelerates the growth of mobile broadband services across the nation.”

Driving Innovation and Network Leadership

Through the deployment of the E-band microwave technology, Huawei is providing Vodafone Egypt with cutting-edge solutions that combine low latency, high spectrum efficiency, and superior performance. This collaboration demonstrates Huawei’s ongoing commitment to equipping Egypt with advanced telecom infrastructure that supports the country’s growing digital economy.

“We are proud to work alongside Huawei in launching the world’s first 25 Gbps microwave link,” said Catalin Buliga, CTO of Vodafone Egypt. “Together, we are not only enhancing network capacity but also paving the way for the future of digitalization and economic growth in Egypt.”

Building the Future of Digital Egypt

With this new 25 Gbps microwave link, Huawei Egypt and Vodafone Egypt are poised to deliver superior connectivity services that support Egypt's national strategy for digital transformation. This advanced technology strengthens the country's position as a leader in the digital era and contributes to improving the quality of life for its citizens.

Huawei Egypt remains committed to continuing this innovative partnership with Vodafone Egypt and leading Egypt’s journey toward a fully connected and digital future.