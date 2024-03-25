Doha: HSBC Qatar was voted market leader for trade services in the country for the seventh consecutive year in the 2024 Euromoney Trade Finance Survey. In addition, the bank received the award for best service in the country and was voted best bank for trade finance across the Middle East.

HSBC ranked first globally with 52 first-place rankings which are split into 28 market leader and 24 best service awards across all regions. The rankings represent the views of thousands of business customers on their preference for trade finance in the region.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC Qatar said: “HSBC Trade Services are at the heart of our strategic priorities and bring local expertise and global connections to our customers.

Our 70-year heritage in Qatar was founded on trade services where we were able to connect our customers to the world. We will continue to invest in the best technologies to ensure secure and streamlined transactions for our customers.”

HSBC continues to focus on digitising trade finance at scale and in 2023 became the first bank globally to pioneer straight-through-processing for bank guarantees. The innovation saw us issuing a tender bond for a client in Qatar within minutes of receiving the request via HSBC Trade Solutions, the bank’s world-leading trade finance platform.

“The award is testament to the confidence our customers place in us and to the work we’re proud to do on their behalf,” said Saltanat Iztleuova, Country Head of Global Trade and Receivable Finance in Qatar. “We are very grateful to our clients and understand the best recognition is their continued support.” she added.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.



