Doha – Four talented Qatari graduates from HSBC Qatar have successfully completed the HSBC Global Graduate Program in London this August. The intensive program brought together top emerging talents from 15 different countries across HSBC’s global network to equip them with the skills, knowledge and international exposure required to thrive in today’s competitive financial and corporate landscape.

The program also deepened their understanding of HSBC’s ambition, strategy, and values — while building connections that span the globe.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO, HSBC Qatar, said: “In collaboration and with the support of Qatar Central Bank and the Ministry of Labor, we are committed to developing Qatari talents into tomorrow’s leaders. We are proud to see a new wave of Qatari talents completing the Global Graduate Program and returning from London with new skills, global experience, and a stronger foundation to contribute to Qatar’s financial sector and future leadership.”

Mohammed Al Sultan, Country Head of Human Resources at HSBC Qatar, added: “Empowering Qatari youth through international exposure and practical learning opportunities is at the heart of our talent strategy. By equipping our graduates with global perspectives and critical skills, we are preparing them to succeed and thrive in today’s fast-changing financial world.”

This milestone highlights HSBC Qatar’s ongoing commitment to Qatarisation and the development of future Qatari banking leaders. The graduates will now apply their international experience and knowledge locally, serving as ambassadors of Qatar’s emerging talent and its potential on the global stage.

The Qatari Graduate Cohort included Hissa AL-THANI, Mahdi AL-MAJED, Nayef AL-MAHSIN, Lolwa AL-DOSARI

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.