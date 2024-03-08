Dubai, UAE: HSBC has introduced new comprehensive fertility benefits for their employees in the UAE. The bank has added fertility treatments including In vitro fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine insemination (IUI) for women, and fertility preservation support for men and women, in its medical insurance coverage. The coverage extends to all female and male colleagues seeking fertility assistance, including their spouses. HSBC has also extended its fully-paid maternity leave to 18 weeks for new mothers, including for those who opt for adoption. The bank also offers two weeks paternity leave to new fathers.

“By adding comprehensive fertility treatments to our medical coverage, we are ensuring our people have access to the necessary support on their journey towards starting or expanding their families. We recognise that everyone’s journey to parenthood is unique and by introducing these new benefits we are enhancing the opportunities available to our staff,” said Moustafa Raouf, Head of Human Resources (HR), UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East.

“At HSBC we are committed to supporting the wellbeing of our people, and investing in these benefits will help us foster a family-friendly culture and attract, and retain, talent. Our aim is to ensure that our employees have the resources and support they need to thrive both in their careers and personal lives,” added Raouf.

HSBC UAE was awarded the Parent-friendly Label for 2022-2024 by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) in recognition of the bank’s extensive efforts to create an inclusive work culture and prioritise employee wellbeing through implementing progressive employment policies and promoting a hybrid working model.

HSBC was also recognised as one of the best places to work in 2022 and 2023 by LinkedIn’s rankings of Top Companies in the UAE.

