Secure, intelligent, automated solutions well-positioned to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced the availability of a local cloud instance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the HPE Juniper Networking Mist™ AI-native networking platform. This milestone marks a major step in advancing AIOps and intelligent infrastructure across the region, bringing the HPE Juniper Networking Marvis® AI engine, the industry’s first Gen AI virtual assistant, closer to the heart of digital transformation in the Kingdom.

HPE’s networking solutions have experienced significant growth in the Saudi Arabia market, driven by the increasing adoption of its AI-native networking platform across key sectors. Marvis delivers exceptional user experience and simplified operations through proactive insights, automation and self-healing capabilities. The unified platform helps customers from client to cloud. The launch of this new regional cloud is expected to further accelerate this growth across all verticals, including retail, healthcare, education, government and manufacturing.

“With the launch of a local Mist cloud instance in Saudi Arabia, HPE is deepening its commitment to the Kingdom’s digital future,” said Jacob Chacko, regional director, Middle East and Africa, HPE Networking. “This investment not only provides the capabilities for our customers to store their data locally, but also empowers organizations across various sectors, from government and healthcare to retail and manufacturing, to leverage AI-native networking at scale. As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 goals, our secure, intelligent and automated solutions are well-positioned to support the country’s transformation by enhancing end-user experiences, simplifying IT operations, and reducing costs.”

The new microservices cloud instance provides Saudi customers and partners exceptional agility, resiliency and scale for wireless access, wired access, zero trust network access control, indoor location and SD-WAN/SASE and data storage, giving enterprises and government the tools to meet their stringent data privacy, compliance and regulatory standards.

This expansion reinforces HPE’s commitment to supporting digital-first initiatives globally with secure, resilient and intelligent networking solutions. In addition to Saudi Arabia, other Mist cloud instances exist in the United States and six other countries worldwide.

