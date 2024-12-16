House Building company has unveiled its latest project, Z Point Clinic, in the heart of Nasr City. This fully integrated medical center is strategically located in a prime area, boasting exceptional designs and the highest standards of quality in execution. The project offers medical clinics in various sizes to suit diverse needs.

Eng. Talaat Gawargious, Chairman of House Building company, stated that the company is one of Egypt's leading construction firms, which he founded to continue his 20 years of success in real estate development. The company aims to provide clients with the best projects adhering to the highest quality standards, offering the finest living conditions, and implementing innovative solutions tailored to its expertise and client needs.

Gawargious added that the launch of Z Point Clinic project is part of the company’s plan to deliver exceptional and integrated projects to its clients. The project is located in the heart of Nasr City, specifically on Zakir Hussein Street, one of the city’s most prominent and central areas. It is situated opposite the National Bank of Egypt headquarter and just steps away from Abbas El Akkad Street, placing it at the core of Nasr City.

He further explained that Z Point Clinic comprises units of varying sizes, including medical clinics across a ground floor and four upper floors. The ground floor spans 645 sqm, the first floor covers 565 sqm, the second floor also measures 565 sqm, and the third and fourth floors each have an area of 500 sqm.

Clinic spaces range from 40 sqm to 83 sqm on the second, third, and fourth floors. The company prioritized a wide variety of unit sizes to provide diverse investment opportunities for its target clients. This project stands out by offering premium services amid a shortage of medical activity projects in Nasr City, especially given the high demand driven by the area's large population.

He concluded that the company has successfully executed 100 standalone projects in Nasr City and possesses a diverse portfolio of more than 30 projects in New Cairo. These projects are located in prime areas such as Lotus, Andalusia, New Narges, and Beit El Watan. These locations are ideal for both residential purposes and investment opportunities, as the projects occupy the most distinctive spots within these areas.