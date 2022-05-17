Doha, Qatar: It’s a milestone development for the sector and for the nation as the two properties, the five-star all-suite Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha, will be housed in the iconic Katara Towers, an architectural landmark built in tribute to Qatar’s national emblem of two intertwined scimitar swords.

The two hotels will be beacons to hospitality excellence and to Qatar’s contemporary ambitions encompassing the latest in intuitive design, theatrical gastronomy, 360 wellbeing, and legendary yet ever evolving service which pushes the boundaries of design, service, and the very concept of luxury.

Rising majestically over the Marina Lusail Waterfront, Raffles Doha, with 132 suites, and Fairmont Doha, with 362 guest rooms and suites, will be market leaders and international F&B benchmarks with personalised service, innovative concepts, and standout, entertaining products, and artistic presentation flair. The hotels look certain to capture global and social media attention and be key contenders for international awards and glamourous social events on a par with, and often surpassing, the leading culinary destinations of the world.

