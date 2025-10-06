Dubai, UAE – Hospinorm, a leading provider of advanced healthcare solutions across the GCC, is proud to announce its partnership with Etiometry, a global leader in clinical decision-support technology. Through this collaboration, Etiometry’s AI-driven, FDA-cleared clinical intelligence platform is now available in the United Arab Emirates, marking a major advancement in the region’s critical care landscape.

Designed to empower clinicians with real-time, data-driven insights, Etiometry’s platform supports better decision-making in intensive care settings, ultimately helping improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. The technology leverages advanced algorithms to identify trends and risks that may not be immediately visible, ensuring clinicians can provide timely, informed decisions. By automating clinical pathways and standardizing best practices, the platform helps reduce variability in care, accelerate appropriate interventions, and improve consistency across providers. Focused on high-acuity conditions such as cardiogenic shock, sepsis, and ARDS, it enables care teams to recognize early signs of deterioration, escalate interventions sooner, and ultimately improve both clinical outcomes and resource utilization.

“At Hospinorm, we are committed to bringing innovative, life-changing solutions to healthcare providers and patients across the GCC region. Our partnership with Etiometry represents a significant step forward in this mission,” said Eng. Yaser Amro, Senior Manager, Hospinorm. “By combining our expertise in delivering advanced medical solutions with Etiometry’s AI-driven, FDA-cleared clinical decision-support platform, we aim to empower clinicians with actionable insights, improve patient outcomes, and set new standards for critical care. This collaboration is not just about technology; it’s about shaping the future of healthcare with evidence-based AI solutions that bring tangible benefits to GCC healthcare providers and patients.”

Shane Cooke, CEO of Etiometry, added: “We are excited to expand into the UAE through our partnership with Hospinorm. Our mission has always been to give clinicians the tools they need to make more informed decisions in critical care. By bringing Etiometry to the GCC, we’re helping healthcare systems in the region achieve the highest standards of patient safety and clinical excellence.”

With this partnership, Hospinorm and Etiometry reaffirm their shared commitment to transforming critical care through innovation and collaboration, ensuring healthcare providers in the UAE have access to cutting-edge technology that drives measurable improvements in patient care.

About Hospinorm

Hospinorm is a leading healthcare solutions provider in the GCC, committed to bringing innovative, high-quality medical technologies to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers across the region. With deep expertise in the local healthcare landscape, Hospinorm partners with global innovators to introduce transformative solutions that enhance patient care, support clinical excellence, and drive the adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies in the UAE and neighboring countries.

About Etiometry

Etiometry is a global leader in clinical decision-support technology, offering FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI-driven platforms that provide real-time, actionable insights for critical care. By aggregating and analyzing complex patient data, Etiometry enables clinicians to make faster, evidence-based decisions, improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Trusted by top hospitals worldwide, Etiometry is committed to advancing patient safety and setting new standards for data-driven critical care.