Hoods platform brings together the new generation of buyers, along with global and local brands through thousands of videos and live broadcast channels.

Hoods empowers sellers: both established and aspiring influencers, through live interaction with buyers and a simplified click-to-buy process.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hoods, the first live entertainment shopping platform in the Middle East, is seeking a seed funding round to support its expansion plan.

Hoods was founded by Mostafa Hanafy in Egypt at the end of 2020 and co-founded by Waleed Ghalwash through a pre-seed funding round in 2022 of $350,000 that included angel investors from the entertainment, logistics, venture finance, and fintech sectors. With the launch of the new version of its application across the Apple and Android stores,

The eCommerce market in MENA is believed to have reached $29bn in revenue in 2021 and is projected to double by 2026 to reach $57bn. The ‘live’ e-commerce sub sector is forecasted to constitute 14% of that market by 2026, delivering $8bn in revenues.

Hoods founding partner Mostafa Hanafi who graduated from the American University in Cairo incubator AUC Venture Lab, said his team is creating the first platform in the Middle East to offer e-commerce integrated with entertainment and live broadcasting.

Mostafa contends that capturing the live e-commerce opportunity requires a re-imagination of the consumer experience. "Traditional ecommerce experiences are missing what is clearly becoming a growing expectation from younger generations’ he says, referring to entertainment and interaction—standards being set by social networking experiences from the likes of Tik Tok and Instagram. But those platforms are not built for e-commerce and lack what consumers have come to expect from online shopping: an instant buying experience and a reliable fulfillment process.

Mostafa added: "We’ve built a platform that uniquely fuses shopping and entertainment in a compelling experience that combines the convenience of robust e-commerce with the excitement of live entertainment. And we make sure that products are delivered to the customers’ door stop with speed and minimum hassle".

"Additionally, HOODS works to support younger generations at several levels," says Mostafa. "We help local brands create professional entertainment content that appeals to the digital consumer. We also open the door for new influencers to communicate directly with brands and become their digital sales representatives, achieving immediate financial returns for both parties. It's a win-win for everyone, and Hoods is set to be the propeller of this new version of digital commerce.

Hoods Co-founder Waleed Ghalwash, serial entrepreneur, and founder of Code95 and MerQ AI, said: "HOODS offers a unique experience to both shoppers and sellers through an app that is both easy to use and intuitive." Influencers and brands can set up a shop, upload their content, and start selling in a matter of minutes. HOODS platform is designed to be stable, resilient, and scalable to cope with our ambitious future expansion plans. We are working on state-of-the-art data analytics and AI engines to provide shoppers with intuitive recommendations and insights.

Waleed added that HOODS conducted a financing round earlier this year and succeeded in collecting $350,000. The pre-seed fund helped in expanding its activities by building a robust technology platform and providing various payment and financing solutions through partnerships, in addition to traditional payment methods.

