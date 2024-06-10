Dubai, UAE – To celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Adha, HONOR is extending its heartfelt wishes and sharing in the festive celebrations by offering an array of exciting discounts and up to 50% off across many of its flagship products in addition to exclusive gifts. Embracing the spirit of this special season filled with family and the joy of giving, HONOR invites consumers to explore its range of products that are perfect for sharing as perfect gifts for your close friends and family. These unmissable offers will be available at the HONOR Online Store and across all channels from June 10th to June 19th.

“This Eid, we are excited to offer incredible promotions across some of our flagship products,” said Mr. Laurence – The General Manager of HONOR GCC. “The spirit of giving and togetherness is something that resonates very deeply with HONOR, which is why all of our products are perfect for capturing and sharing those special memories with the ones we care about. We invite everyone to explore HONOR’s exclusive offerings for Eid, and connect with their loved ones near and far to make lasting memories.”

HONOR Magic V2: The Thinnest and Lightest Foldable Smartphone

When it comes to creating and sharing those special EID moments, the HONOR Magic V2 is the ideal companion to have with the ultra-slim design of 9.9mm thickness and 231 grams weight. The incredible 7.92-inch OLED display offers an immersive experience for sharing and enjoying all of your Eid moments and well-wishes. The innovative Triple Rear Camera system and Front-facing Dual Cameras make it incredibly easy to capture your favorite Eid memories – whether they’re wide group photos or spontaneous selfies. The long-lasting 5000mAh HONOR Silicon-Carbon Dual Battery will last throughout the festivities, ensuring that you never miss a precious moment.

During Eid Promotion, HONOR Magic V2 is available for AED 5499 instead of AED 6899 with AED 1400 off. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 1996 including HONOR Watch GS3, HONOR Magic V2 Aramid Case, 12 months screen protection and extended 14 days replacement.

All New HONOR Magic6 Pro with AI Falcon Camera

For capturing the spirit of the Eid celebrations, the incredible camera on the HONOR Magic6 Pro is all that you need. Featuring the pioneering AI Falcon Camera from HONOR, the HONOR Magic6 Pro equips you with all the tools you’ll need to instantly capture and share the best moments during Eid, thanks to 180MP Periscope Telephoto Camera Lens. From vibrant photos of food being shared with loved ones and candid selfies, to stunning photos of fireworks in the night sky, the HONOR Magic6 Pro is always ready to capture every moment clearly and with spectacular detail and precisely with Upgraded AI Motion Sensing, allowing you to relive these precious moments for years to come.

During Eid Promotion, HONOR Magic 6 Pro is available for AED 3499instead of AED 3999 with AED 500 off. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED1969 including HONOR Watch GS3, HONOR CHOICE X5 Pro, 6 months screen protection and 14 days replacement.

All New HONOR 200 Lite with Revolutionary Portrait Photography and AI-Empowered Experience

This versatile smartphone is designed to cater to the diverse needs and desires of smartphone users. With its exceptional 108MP & 50MP Spotlight Portrait cameras, users can capture every joyous moment of Eid and festive gatherings, in stunning detail. The AI-Empowered Magic Portal feature adds a touch of magic to Eid celebrations, where users can capture stunning portraits and share with family and friends with a swipe.

The immersive 6.7” AMOLED Sunlight Display ensures that even under the bright sunlight during outdoor Eid gatherings, users can still enjoy clear visibility of their screen, whether they're browsing through Eid messages or watching heartwarming Eid videos.

The all new HONOR 200 Lite is available at an exciting price of AED 949 with free HONOR CHOICE X5e worth AED149

The Best-Selling HONOR X9b with Unmatched Durability

The HONOR X9b offers more than just stunning looks, it provides incredible 360° whole-device protection with multiple reinforcements for the screen, frame, and internal compartments. So, no matter how much fun you’re having on Eid, you never have to worry about your phone getting damaged from an accidental fall. The 120Hz 6.78” AMOLED display is perfect for gaming with your friends or settling in for a fun movie night to unwind. The HONOR X9b comes with a durable and long-lasting 5800mAh battery that can power the device for 3 days on a single charge. It boasts a triple camera system consisting of a 108MP Lossless Camera Capture, Ultra-Wide Camera, and a Macro Camera, making the HONOR X9b a must-have for the Eid celebrations.

During Eid Promotion, HONOR 90 5G is available for AED 1149 with AED150 off. Upon purchase, consumers will get free 12 months screen protection worth AED169.

These exclusive offers from HONOR are your opportunity to upgrade, gift, and enjoy Eid to the fullest. Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your celebrations.

