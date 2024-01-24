Dubai, UAE: Over six generations, Honda’s Civic Type R has been engineered to deliver sheer exhilaration and a breathtaking performance every time. Being awarded these industry accolades reflects that the latest variant is the performance halo of the Honda range. Honda’s commitment to groundbreaking technology and design innovation has resulted in the Civic Type R being consistently celebrated as the ultimate performance car.

Marco Melani, Regional Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises: “We are delighted that the Honda Civic Type R has clinched the Performance Car of the Year award from Top Gear. It’s a testament to Honda's continuing commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation. Over the years, the Honda Civic Type R has stood steadfast in its mission to offer grin-inducing thrills and the award is the perfect endorsement to this long-standing mission. "

Chris Harris, BBC Top Gear Presenter commented: “I’m so happy that Honda has had the courage to make a new hot hatch, nobody seems to want to build them anymore, but I’ve been reminded just how well suited this type of car is to UK roads. I love the nods to its heritage; the red Alcantara, the little metal gear lever, it’s a car that makes me smile. It’s the right size; in a world where everything is excessive and overpowered it just hits the spot, and when I drove it at Dunsfold, I found myself behaving badly and that’s what really matters.”

Raj Johal, GM of PR department at Honda Middle East office commented: “We are thrilled that Top Gear have awarded the Civic Type R Performance Car of the Year in the 2023 awards, following its double scoop at the 2022 Top Gear Awards - Hot Hatch and Car of the Year Award. The team at Honda have worked tirelessly to deliver a car that further evolves, matures, and refines technologies that have been developed over six generations. The result is that the latest generation is the fastest and most capable Civic Type R ever. To be awarded the top spot against tough competition proves that this car is truly living up to its expectations and after 25 years, is just as popular as ever.”

Only one engine option is available in the Type R – a 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine - the strongest, most powerful VTEC Turbo ever produced by Honda.

