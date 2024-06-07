Dubai, UAE: Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly announces its accolade for ‘Best Sales Performance 2023’ at the Al Hamra Broker Awards 2023. The grand ceremony, held at the luxurious Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on June 6, 2024, honored top real estate firms for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the industry.

Homes 4 Life Real Estate emerged as the front-runner for this prestigious award, recognized for its outstanding sales performance and steadfast dedication to excellence. The award also highlights the firm’s role in the successful sales of Al Hamra Developments’ innovative projects, which offer an unrivaled combination of waterfront living and unmatched value.

Umesh Odhrani, Business Partner at Homes 4 Life Real Estate, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating, “Al Hamra's waterfront residences are truly game-changers. Not only do they offer the best value in terms of prices and location, but the additional business license and 12-year visa surpass any other benefit ever offered in real estate. This unique offering significantly contributed to our success in selling these developments.”

Reflecting on the region's growth, Nitin Giyanani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, remarked, “Ras Al Khaimah, with its waterfront properties and nature island structure, is thriving at full throttle. The recent developments have captured the attention of international investors, and this region is set to multiply in popularity and value in the coming years. We are honored to collaborate with a prestigious developer like Al Hamra Developments and are fortunate to fully utilize this opportunity.”

Homes 4 Life Real Estate’s consistent excellence in sales and its strategic partnership with Al Hamra Developments underscore its position as a leader in the real estate market. The company’s innovative approach and dedication to providing unparalleled value to clients continue to drive its success.

Al Hamra Broker Awards celebrate and recognize the pivotal role of real estate brokers in driving growth and success in the property sector. The event at Madinat Jumeirah was a testament to the vibrant real estate market in the UAE and highlighted the exceptional contributions of leading brokers.

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate: Homes 4 Life Real Estate is a premier real estate brokerage firm in Dubai, renowned for its client-focused approach and expertise in property sales and rentals. The firm’s portfolio includes a diverse range of properties across Dubai and the UAE, catering to both residential and commercial clients.