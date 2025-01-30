Dubai, UAE – Homes 4 Life Real Estate has once again reaffirmed its position as the leading real estate brokerage in Town Square Dubai by securing the No. 1 Top Sales Performer Award from Nshama. This marks the fifth consecutive year of Homes 4 Life dominating the Town Square Dubai market, solidifying its reputation as the most trusted and preferred real estate brokerage in the community.

The prestigious award ceremony took place on January 29, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai, where Mr. Rashid Alabbar presented the first-place award to Homes 4 Life Real Estate, along with a prize of AED 300,000 in recognition of their outstanding sales performance.

Speaking about this milestone achievement, Paresh Kamlani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, expressed his admiration for the community and its developer, stating:

“Nshama has been my favorite developer from its inception, as we resonate completely with the values of the community. The vibes and ambiance in Town Square Dubai are unmatched by any other community in Dubai, making it the most sought-after destination for families and investors alike.”

Adding to this sentiment, Hiten Keswani, Business Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, emphasized the brokerage’s deep-rooted connection with Town Square Dubai:

“Town Square Dubai is close to our heart, as the community is perfectly aligned with the demand of the market. We are fortunate enough to have partnered with Nshama for such a long time, which has allowed us to pioneer our brokerage in the community and become the first choice for clients looking to call this community their home.”

Homes 4 Life Real Estate’s remarkable track record in Town Square Dubai stems from its deep market expertise, client-centric approach, and strategic alignment with Nshama’s vision. As the real estate market continues to evolve, Homes 4 Life remains committed to further strengthening its partnership with Nshama in 2025 and beyond, ensuring continued success and growth in the region.

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate

Homes 4 Life Real Estate is a leading real estate brokerage in Dubai, specializing in residential and commercial properties across key communities. With a strong focus on client satisfaction, innovative marketing strategies, and strategic partnerships with top developers, the company has established itself as a market leader in the UAE’s real estate sector.