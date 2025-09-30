Abu Dhabi, UAE — Home Box, the region’s leading value-driven home furnishing brand and part of Landmark Group, proudly announces the relaunch of its flagship store at Liwa Centre, Abu Dhabi. For over 11 years, the Liwa store has been the anchor for the brand in the capital. Today, it returns completely reimagined modern, customer-friendly, and set to redefine affordable & modern living in the UAE.

The refreshed store has been redesigned to make shopping inspiring and effortless. Customers will discover a broader and more exciting assortment than ever before: modular sofas and dining sets built for today’s lifestyles, mattress collections tailored to every budget and need, sustainable and modern home décor pieces, and timeless furniture crafted from solid wood, sintered, and genuine marble at unbeatable prices. Every product blends style, quality, and practicality, staying true to Home Box’s promise of “Always More in the Box.”

The relaunch celebration, held on September 25, 2025, welcomed media, influencers, and loyal shoppers who experienced the store’s new look and enjoyed exclusive opening offers. The Liwa store will continue to serve as a destination for Abu Dhabi families to refresh their homes with style, comfort, and value.

“This flagship relaunch is a proud moment for us it reflects not only 11 years of trust and loyalty from our Abu Dhabi customers but also our vision for the next stage of Home Box’s growth,” said Mr. Ajay Antal, CEO of Home Box. “We believe every family deserves timeless design, hotel-grade comfort, and lasting quality without paying a premium. The new Liwa store brings this philosophy to life and sets the standard for our growth across the GCC.”

Abu Dhabi remains a cornerstone market for Home Box, with presence across Dalma Mall, Wahda Mall, Reem Mall, and Deerfield Mall. Beyond physical stores, customers can explore an extended product range online at homeboxstore.com, ensuring convenience and choice wherever they shop.

Home Box operates 45+ stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, supported by a fast-growing e-commerce platform. The Liwa relaunch strengthens the brand’s position as the go-to destination for stylish, functional, and affordable homes.