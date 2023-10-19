Zurich, Switzerland – The Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction is excited to unveil the list of 20 outstanding finalists for the Holcim Awards 2023 competition, including an Egyptian project in Ezbet Ishaq, which is the design of an educational classroom made from recycled materials. Selected by five independent expert jury panels worldwide, these projects represent highly contextual and practicable approaches to sustainable construction: across diverse scales, budgets, geographies, and forms.

The precise ranking of the nominees will be announced at the Holcim Awards 2023 Ceremony scheduled for November 18 in Venice, Italy during the final weeks of the Biennale Architettura 2023 - 18th International Architecture Exhibition.

“This year’s Holcim Awards finalists exemplify how it is possible - in this decisive decade to advance sustainable development - to pursue and deliver the application of innovative design and construction practices that provide a holistic response to meeting human development goals and regenerating natural systems,” said Laura Viscovich, Executive Director of the Holcim Foundation.

In its continuous effort to improve access to knowledge for its global audience, the Holcim Foundation is happy to announce that ArchDaily, a global leader in architecture news and information, will be the official media partner for this year’s awards ceremony. As part of this collaboration, ArchDaily will host a livestream of the ceremony on its website, ensuring that architecture enthusiasts and industry professionals worldwide can join the Foundation in real-time to celebrate the best in sustainable construction.

David Basulto, CEO and Co-Founder of ArchDaily, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “The Holcim Awards have consistently recognized and elevated projects that embody the future of sustainable construction. We at ArchDaily are immensely proud and excited to partner with the Holcim Foundation for this year’s awards ceremony. Together, we aim to inspire and inform the global architectural community about the pivotal role of sustainable design in shaping our world.”

“The partnership with ArchDaily allows us to amplify the reach and impact of the Holcim Awards. ArchDaily’s commitment to the architecture community aligns with our goal to support change accelerators in the built environment globally.” added Laura Viscovich.

It's important to note that the Holcim Awards are orchestrated by the Holcim Foundation for sustainable and construction, an independent entity operating within the Holcim group, of which Lafarge Egypt is a proud member.

Lafarge Egypt is proud of its affiliation with the Holcim Group and its commitment to sustainable development and groundbreaking solutions within the construction sector. Together, through a shared vision with the Holcim Group, Lafarge Egypt is committed to advancing sustainable construction practices not only in Egypt but also on a global scale.

Registration to watch the live feed of the Holcim Awards 2023 Ceremony on November 18 is now open. Click here to register and receive a reminder.

-Ends-