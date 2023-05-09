DUBAI – Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader advancing a sustainable future for all, wrapped up its successful participation at World Utilities Congress 2023, showcasing its solutions for sustainability and digitization to advance a sustainable energy future for all. The event, hosted by TAQA (The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company), at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) has been considered as a global meeting platform for all stakeholders in the power and water utilities value chain.

The WUC 2023 is strategically placed in the energy schedule, scheduled in the midst of COP27 in Egypt and COP28 in the UAE, which is set to take place later in the year. Participants from the energy sector, including leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry professionals, came together at the gathering to deliberate the major trends and challenges that impact the power and water utilities industry, as they strive to provide secure, sustainable, and affordable energy.

The summit emphasised the importance of enabling organizations to implement digital transformation and embrace Energy 4.0. Hitachi Energy eagerly performed a demonstration of how quickly and efficiently utilities can introduce solutions, products, and services that fulfil the requirements and demands of their customers.

Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for UAE and oversight countries, said, “Hitachi Energy’s key focus this year at the WUC is on sustainability and digitalization, which are becoming increasingly crucial for utility companies to remain relevant and meet the changing energy and water needs of consumers. Electricity is an essential resource and will continue to be the backbone of the entire energy system, much like the air we breathe. Hitachi Energy is committed to collaborating with its customers and partners to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future.”

“We are proud to participate at the WUC and we are pleased to report that the conference was highly successful, providing us with the opportunity to share our knowledge and exchange ideas with prominent industry leaders and experts from all over the globe. We have gained a deeper understanding of the obstacles confronting the power and water utilities sector, as well as the most recent developments and advancements that will shape the industry in the future,” he added.

At the WUC 2023, Hitachi Energy demonstrated its commitment to achieving a sustainable energy future for all. The team shared a common objective of accelerating the energy transition to achieve a carbon-neutral future. To reach this goal, the company is leveraging advanced technology and services to enhance the energy system's resilience and security. Hitachi Energy also recognizes the impact of its actions on society and the significance of enhancing people's lives and inspiring others beyond technological advancements.

Hitachi Energy is dedicated to implementing sustainable, flexible, and secure technologies and solutions throughout the energy system across various sectors and locations. The company aims to provide solutions and services that promote inclusivity and equity, benefiting all regardless of their location or circumstances.

Moving forward, the Hitachi Energy team is enthusiastic about hosting additional events like the WUC 2023 and continuing to work towards achieving a sustainable and efficient energy future.