Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. - Hitachi Energy presents its solutions for a sustainable, flexible and secure energy system at the World Utilities Congress (WUC) 2024 to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from September 16-18. The event gathers energy leaders, policymakers, innovators, and professionals from the power and water utilities value chain to discuss and address the trends and challenges shaping the industry.

At the event, Hitachi Energy showcases its industry-leading technologies and innovations on enhancing power system flexibility, advancing digitalization, and accelerating the global energy transition. Power system flexibility is critical for integrating renewable energy sources like solar and wind, ensuring grid stability, and reducing carbon emissions. As the energy landscape evolves, flexible and adaptable power systems are essential to maintaining reliable electricity supply and achieving sustainability goals.

"The WUC is an excellent platform for industry to engage with policymakers and other stakeholders and collaborate on creating an efficient and reliable energy grid,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for Gulf and Maghreb. “Together, we are building a better world for today’s generations and those to come, ensuring a sustainable energy future for all."

The World Utilities Congress 2024 catalyzes collaboration, innovation, and co-creation, bringing together over 12,000 attendees, 180 global exhibitors, and 250 global speakers, including ministers, CEOs, experts, and innovators. This year’s conference explores key topics such as power generation, transmission, distribution and district cooling. With over 110 conference sessions and 1,400 delegates, the event promises to deliver strategic and technical insights essential for a secure and clean energy future.

As efforts intensify globally to accelerate the energy transition to achieve net-zero goals, Hitachi Energy's presence at the World Utilities Congress 2024 underscores its ongoing efforts to implement sustainable, flexible, and secure technologies across various sectors and locations. The company's goal is to provide solutions and services that promote inclusivity and equity, benefiting all regardless of their circumstances.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are advancing the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure and we collaborate with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future – for today’s generations and those to come. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries, serving customers in the utility, industry, transportation, data centres and infrastructure sectors. With innovative technologies and services including the integration of more than 150 gigawatts of HVDC links into the power system, we help make the energy value chain more efficient, making electricity more accessible to all. Together with stakeholders across sectors and geographies, we enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 45,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of around $13 billion USD.https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://twitter.com/HitachiEnergy

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of “Digital Systems & Services” – supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totalled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Media Contact:

Shubhadha Sujith

Head of Communications

MEA, South America & South Korea

Hitachi Energy

E-mail: shubhadha.sujith@hitachienergy.com