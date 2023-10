Jeddah: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received H.E. Ambassador Iya Tidjani, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cameroon to the OIC on Monday, 30 October 2023.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries reviewed bilateral cooperation between the OIC and Cameroon, which will host the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.