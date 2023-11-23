Investment Underlines Dubai’s Leading ‘Belt & Road’ Hub Role

Dubai, UAE: Global electronics leader Hisense has officially unveiled its new Research & Development Center in Dubai, a strategic hub focused on the development and localisation of products for consumers in the Gulf region. This underscores the commitment to deliver quality, reliable, region-specific products. The unveiling was part of the China (Shandon)-UAE (Dubai) Economic Exchange Conference, which took place at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the China Innovation Centre in the Chamber’s auxiliary building.

The conference was hosted by Mr Chen Fei, Director General of the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, and attended by their excellencies Mr Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai, Mr Song Junji, Vice Governor of Shandong Province, and Mr Khaled Al Shamsi, Vice President of Dubai Chambers.

Hisense has invested in the new R&D Center in Dubai Media City, with the state-of-the-art first R&D facility in the region.

“This R&D core team will focus on new product development, localisation of products based on local consumer preferences as well as local technical training and development to talents, utilising Hisense vast global expertise from Head Quarters. The team will also provide better and timely pre-sales and after-sales technical support, conduct technical and product training for partners, solve technical issues, and improve product quality,” explained Mr Jason Ou, President of Hisense MENA.

“This center will draw on our vast experience in the global market and leverage the technical resources, advanced technologies, and standards from products in global and regional markets. We are committed to combining the culture and climatic features of the Middle East and Africa, to create premium products that better meet local demand, smarter, more comfortable, energy-saving, and low-carbon for the entire region.”

In customising products for the region, Hisense will harness its market leadership for inverter technology in China's AC market. The brand has pioneered industrial technologies of inverter, energy saving, comfort control, fresh air, and green low carbon.

Welcoming the new R&D Center, Mr Song Junji, Vice Governor of Shandong Province said the Hisense investment is a prime example of China’s commitment to serving the region with the highest grade technologically advanced products.

“Through this center, consumers throughout the region will benefit from the vast technological expertise of Hisense. This has seen the company participate in the formulation of more than 100 standards in different technological fields. They are equipped with more than 3,000 patents and 2,000 scientific and technological achievements globally and incorporated them into products which meet the regulations of domestic and foreign markets,” he said.

Mr Khaled Al Shamsi, Vice President of Dubai Chambers said the Hisense investment underlines the emirate’s standing as the economic and cultural center for the Middle East and Africa.

“As with Hisense, well-known global companies in various industries are located in Dubai, establishing the emirate as an important node city of China's ‘Belt and Road’ development strategy and a key connecting hub for Asia, Africa, and Europe,” he said. “The establishment of this advanced R&D Center sends a strong message of support to consumers throughout the region and of commitment to developing our local economies.”

Hisense has been making huge inroads into the region’s B2B air-conditioner market with a growing reputation for product efficiency. In the Middle East, it is targeting significant increases in commercial income from the air-conditioning sector by the end of this year by expanding product lines, channels, marketing, after-sales, and team building. Jason Ou says the company’s MENA expansion strategy will be further enhanced by the introduction of new and smart 5S series home appliances.

ABOUT HISENSE:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.

The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as the reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.

