Visitors To Get Preview of ULED X, the masterpiece in Television as well as Intelligent Refrigerators and Washing Machines

Dubai, UAE: Global electronics leader Hisense is looking to transform Middle Eastern lifestyles with a stunning line-up of premium, technology-charged, energy-efficient home entertainment, appliances, and ACs going on display this week at GITEX Global 2023.

With a rallying call to consumers to ‘Go Tech & Beyond,’ Hisense is out to make the smart home even smarter with its bar-raising line-up of outstanding products, including award-winning ULED X, Laser televisions, technology-enabled washing machines, driers, dishwashers, microwaves, and refrigerators across a breadth of exclusive price ranges.

“This product line-up demonstrates the major strides Hisense is making in innovation and technology empowerment throughout the home appliance and entertainment sectors,” commented Jason Ou, President of Hisense MENA. “We anticipate a strong response from the Middle East and North African markets which are early adopters of technology, eager to invest in intelligent, convenient, and interconnected lifestyles, and responsive to a brand renowned for quality products that are safe, dependable, and deliver exceptional high-performance with sustainability at the core.

Hisense is growing fast in this region, and GITEX Global 2023 is our platform to demonstrate our award-winning market-leading product and solutions. Hisense will sustain its strong investment record in this region with new product entries, opening R&D centres, and the expansion of our compelling brand stores.”

The product spotlight will fall on the brand’s Laser TV capabilities, which have garnered Hisense international awards for their delivery of immersive home cinema experiences. Plans are afoot to launch the Hisense L9H Laser TV, which delivers exceptional brightness thanks to a TriChroma X-Fusion 3 Pure-Colour Laser light source with over 25,000 hours of lifetime, and the Mini Projector C1, a portable, intelligent, and flexible home cinema solution, with a display range from 65 to 300 inches and the world’s first Dolby Vision certification for small projectors.

On show at GITEX Global will be the Hisense ULED X TV - an entirely new class of Mini LED, powered by a groundbreaking chipset, which scooped major awards at CES 2023, one of the world’s most powerful tech events.

Sharing the Hisense GITEX Global 2023 spotlight will be the PureFlat refrigerator range that comes with innovative Total No Frost Technology, which evenly circulates chilled air throughout the fridge and freezer to prevent ice crystals from forming while its Dual-Cooling and Triple-Cooling technology helps prevent odour transfer and stops food from drying out too soon.

Visitors to the Hisense stand will also get the chance to preview the company’s 7S intelligent washing machines soon to enter the regional market. The new, super quiet, smart Hisense washing machines are designed for medium-sized households and are great for open-plan living. They have inbuilt water and energy-saving features and a steam setting, which eliminates bacteria and reduces creasing.

“Whatever the household needs, Hisense is pioneering innovative solutions to address them. Coming home to Hisense will mean coming home to convenience, cost savings, and long-term performance that we believe will surpass customer expectations,” added Ou.

ABOUT HISENSE:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.

The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as the reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.

