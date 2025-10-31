Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group – Transguard Group LLC, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Transguard Group LLC and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.

The MoU was signed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum on behalf of Transguard Group, and Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen cooperation in organizing and supporting labor-related initiatives and events across Dubai, and to promote joint efforts to improve the welfare and legal status of workers from distressed companies, in line with government directives and Dubai’s vision for an inclusive and sustainable society.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum emphasized the importance of partnerships that contribute to social development, saying: “This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to the UAE’s vision for inclusive growth and social development. As Dubai continues to evolve as a global hub for innovation and opportunity, partnerships like this ensure that every member of our society is supported, empowered and celebrated.”

Building on this shared commitment, the MoU outlines a framework for close cooperation between Transguard Group and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai in implementing labor welfare initiatives that enhance well-being and social stability among Dubai’s diverse workforce.

Commenting on the agreement, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said: “The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has, since its inception, been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the Emirate of Dubai and achieving the highest levels of security and safety. This partnership with Transguard Group represents a continuation of that mission — uniting institutional expertise and societal responsibility to strengthen labor welfare, protect workers’ rights, and foster a cohesive and inclusive community that reflects Dubai’s leadership vision for human dignity, stability, and progress.”

Echoing this spirit of collaboration, Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer of Transguard Group, stated:

“We are proud to collaborate with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai on initiatives that enhance the well-being and engagement of our staff. This partnership reinforces Transguard’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision of being the preferred destination for living and working.”

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for joint planning, implementation, and support of annual labor initiatives, as well as knowledge sharing and training programs to enhance awareness of labor rights. The agreement will remain in effect for two years.

About Transguard Group

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white-collar staffing, and more. With an annual turnover of AED 3.2 billion in FY24/25, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

About the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)

GDRFA Dubai is one of Dubai’s key government entities responsible for managing identity, residency, entry permits, and visa services. Through its AI-powered smart gates, proactive digital platforms, and paperless systems, GDRFA Dubai enables residents, visitors, and businesses to complete their transactions efficiently and securely. The Directorate also plays a pivotal role in enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness, safety, and quality of life, contributing to the United Arab Emirates position as a leading hub for innovation, security, and human-centered governance.

Website: www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en

For Transguard media queries

Lena ter Laare

Director – Marketing, Communications & CSR

lena.terlaare@transguardgroup.com

Mobile: +971 50 899 7953

For GDRFA media queries

Lieutenant Mohammed Yousef Belhoush

Media Technician – Media Section – General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai

Email: mobelhoosh@dnrd.ae

Phone: +971 55 453 3349