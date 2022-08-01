Determined to build a world where electricity is safe and accessible to everyone, Himel adds new Wiring Devices series to its expanding portfolio alongside displaying Final Distribution Power products and Industrial Control Components.

Dubai, UAE: Himel, a multinational manufacturer and provider of electrical products, successfully debuted new wiring devices series at a launch event in Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Center, Dubai. The event displayed a live-experience demo wall which enabled attendees to interact with the new switches and sockets and feel the high-quality material. Showcasing 5 distinct colors for diverse applications in modern homes, offices and commercial spaces, Himel’s demo wall was the perfect representation of its functionality, reliability, optimum quality and safety.

Balaji Lanka, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Himel, said: “Our strategy for the GCC is to expand our retail channel network, align opportunities and synergies. We are glad to have partnered with the prominent leader in the electrical and lighting sector - The Safety Electrical Group (SEG). We aim to widen the reach of our value-engineered, affordable retail portfolio designed for maximum safety in homes, offices, and commercial setups.”

Delivering on its promise of high quality, affordability, and reliability, the wiring devices series focus on prioritizing child safety and are made from fire retardant polycarbonate material. The series includes switches and sockets fully compliant with IEC standards and UAE regulations ECAS to fit any application with inbuilt safety shutters. In addition, Himel displayed a demo of the Smart series, a range of home electric devices that can be controlled via mobile app and has in built voice control compatibility as well. Customers can create multiple schedules to turn the devices on and off using this technology and the interactive session was highly appreciated by the live audience. The event also exhibited various Final Distribution, Low Voltage Power and Industrial Control Products.

Ms Vibha Thusu, Head of Global Marketing Communications, Himel, said: “As a brand, we have always tried to provide the highest efficiency to our customers by focusing on value engineering. Being in the hub of the Middle East, we aim to widen the reach of our value-engineered retail portfolio through our marketing and communication strategies. Furthermore, we are launching area-specific products per market research carried out in different regions to serve our customers in the most suitable way.

Found in Spain in 1958, Himel has a global footprint and aims to provide the best investment value while maintaining quality. A people-oriented brand, Himel assesses the needs of the people and seeks to establish a world where electricity is safe and accessible to all.

Mr Onur Ural, Head of Channel Marketing & Management, Himel, said: Himel is committed to delivering safe, optimum-quality solutions while changing the misconception that high-quality products come with a high price.

Himel's expansive portfolio of products can be viewed at www.himel.com.

About Himel International

Himel International is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for Low Voltage Power Distribution, Final Distribution, Power Management, Motor Control and Protection, Industrial Components, and Home Electric offers. Backed with a legacy of 60+ years and a footprint in 50+ countries, it is a market leader in value-engineered electrical products for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility sectors. Himel values opportunities for all and provides the best combination of affordable and reliable offers to meet the demand for access to safe electricity.