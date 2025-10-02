Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has officially launched a fully automated in-house water bottling plant, making it the first Hilton property in the UAE to do so. This pioneering initiative eliminates single-use plastic bottles from guest rooms and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s environmental goals and Hilton’s Travel with Purpose strategy.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place today with senior representatives from Miral and Hilton in attendance, including Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, and Nader Halim, Cluster General Manager for Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton™, and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences.

The bottling plant, developed in partnership with Dubai-based sustainable water solutions firm MYWATER, filters municipal tap water through a rigorous six-stage purification process - including particle filtration, multimedia filtration, carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, UV purification and ozonation of the final bottled water in glass. The system automatically disinfects, cleans, fills, seals, and stores reusable glass bottles in a fully HACCP-compliant environment, eliminating all human contact during production to ensure hygiene and safety.

Key impacts include:

Replacing approximately 700,000 single-use plastic bottles annually.

Reducing 600–650 tons of CO₂ emissions annually by cutting logistics and production needs

Sanitising and reusing glass bottles through a strict three-step purification process

Monthly water quality testing by ADAFSA-approved third-party labs, with detailed water quality information accessible to guests via a QR code printed on each bottle cap (in development)

With a production capacity of up to 2,500 bottles per day, the plant currently supports the hotel’s entire in-room water demand and has scalability potential to serve additional properties. Guests receive elegantly sealed ECOGLASS-branded reusable glass bottles as part of their complimentary in-room amenities, enhancing the guest experience too.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said: "At Miral, we are committed to championing responsible travel and innovation across all our destinations. The launch of the UAE’s first fully automated in-house water bottling plant at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is a powerful example of how hospitality and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. This initiative reflects our shared ambition with Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island to eliminate single-use plastics, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance the guest experience through future-ready solutions. We are proud to support forward-thinking projects that contribute to the UAE’s broader Net Zero 2050 vision."

This project represents a significant step forward. Not only does it eliminate plastic waste and reduce emissions, but it also elevates our guest experience. I’m incredibly proud of the team’s hard work and dedication in bringing this ambitious vision to life,” commented Nader Halim, Cluster General Manager for Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton™, and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences.

Leading the development of this fully automated water bottling plant has been an exciting challenge. Our advanced system combines cutting-edge purification technology with automation to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and sustainability. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when innovation meets environmental responsibility,” said Hazem Hamdy, Director of Engineering, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

The water bottling plant is continuously monitored via cloud-based diagnostics and maintained daily to ensure optimal performance. This innovative technology offers a future-ready platform capable of modular upgrades such as flavoured or sparkling water.

This launch builds on Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s broader Travel with Purpose initiatives, including “Air to Water” refill stations installed throughout the property, which have collectively dispensed over 127,000 litres of water since their introduction.

Through the integration of advanced purification technology, transparent operations, and strong local partnerships, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is setting a new standard for responsible hospitality in the UAE.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,800 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories.Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 226 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can

earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone.

About Travel with Purpose

Guided by its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton believes that travel can be a powerful force for good. That belief comes to life through Travel with Purpose, Hilton’s strategy to drive positive impact and deliver lasting value to the people, hotels and communities where we all live, work and stay. Travel with Purpose is good for business - it enables Hilton to unlock doors of opportunity for our people, create more sustainable stays in our hotels that our guest s can feelgood about and build the resilience of our communities while operating responsibly. Since 2022, Hilton has created more than 2.5 million learning and career growth opportunities, reduced carbon emissions and water use across its global portfolio and positively impacted over 7.1 million community members through strategic investments, volunteerism and partnerships. We track, analyze and report the impact of Hilton’s portfolio of hotels through LightStay, our industry-leading sustainability data management platform. Learn more about Travel with Purpose at travelwithpurpose.hilton.com.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.