Venturist strives to provide an exceptional business-building experience that ignites the imagination of the youth in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced the return of the prestigious Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp for its fifth edition. The camp, certified by Stanford University is anticipated to once again provide a platform for aspiring young entrepreneurs to unleash their potential and ignite their entrepreneurial spirit.

Building upon the resounding success of previous editions, the Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp, hosted by the globally distinguished Abu Dhabi Youth Hub and funded by the Khalifa Fund, is set to exceed expectations and inspire the brightest minds of the UAE's youth. This exceptional business camp experience aims to ignite the imagination of participants while fostering teamwork, inspiring innovation, and cultivating the creation of solutions that cater to international demands, all within a fun-filled and engaging environment.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development stated: “We are excited to announce the return of the Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp, providing students with the exciting opportunity to attend in-person and engage in entrepreneurship workshops and lessons. This summer camp is designed to provide young people with essential business skills, enabling them to thrive, grow, and become industry leaders of tomorrow, while contributing to the empowerment of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE.”

Her Excellency added: “Our primary objective to offer a high-quality camp that is accessible and tailored to young individuals who demonstrate an interest in enterprise. Through fostering idea generation, collaboration, and thinking outside-the-box, we aim to equip the younger generation with the necessary knowledge and tools to become successful entrepreneurs.”

Registration is now open for the Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp, providing a unique and immersive experience for young individuals with a passion for entrepreneurship. The camp spans three separate 2-week sessions, offering participants aged 13 to 18 the chance to fully immerse themselves in the world of business. Participation is being provided free of charge and transportation will be facilitated for all participants, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience.

Dates for the Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp are as follows:

Session 1: 10th July – 19th July

Session 2: 24h July – 2nd August

Session 3: 7th August – 16th August

The young entrepreneurs will begin their activities with a concise presentation introducing the day's theme, which they will incorporate into their business plans. After setting the theme, they will form designated teams to brainstorm and refine their unique projects. The culmination of their creativity and hard work will take place on the final day of the camp in the esteemed 'Platform Room’, they will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative business concepts to a panel of highly respected judges.

To register for free or learn more about the selection criteria, please visit: Www.eightyouth.com/venturist

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

