Dubai, UAE – HID, a global leader in trusted identity solutions, is showcasing the latest advancements shaping the future of secure identity issuance and identity authentication at GITEX Global 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential technology exhibitions.

From advanced card personalization technologies and passwordless authentication to cloud-based issuance platforms, HID is demonstrating how its solutions are empowering organizations to strengthen security, elevate user convenience, and fast-track their digital transformation journeys. As part of its broader innovation portfolio, HID is also spotlighting its IDT Industrial Smart Component technology, a chip agnostic platform of passive RFID tags and labels engineered for high-performance asset tracking and authentication in demanding industrial environments. Purpose-built for durability and reliability in harsh conditions, this solution enables robust process automation across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and supply chain management.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving threat landscape, HID’s presence at the event comes at a crucial time. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, the global average cost of a data breach has surged to $4.4 million, while in the Middle East, this figure has risen to $7.1 million, underscoring the region’s heightened exposure to cyber risks and the severe financial impact of such incidents. HID’s 2025 State of Security and Identity Report further underscores the transformation underway, revealing that 61% of security leaders cite mobile identity proliferation—the shift from traditional physical credentials to mobile-based identities—as one of the top three trends. In fact, almost two-thirds of security leaders have either deployed (37%) or plan to deploy (32%) mobile credentials for access control. These findings highlight the growing need for integrated, secure, and adaptive identity solutions.

At its stand, HID brings innovation to life through live demonstrations and interactive product zones that unveil the next generation of secure identity solutions. Visitors can experience firsthand how HID’s connected ecosystem—spanning hardware, software, and cloud innovation—powers trusted interactions in the real world across different verticals. HID solutions on display include:

HID FARGO® Card Printing and Issuance Solutions – HID’s world-class FARGO printers deliver secure and reliable ID card personalization. Visitors will experience the enhanced FARGO HDP5000e, fully equipped with all modules for a complete and seamless ID card personalization experience..

– HID’s world-class FARGO printers deliver secure and reliable ID card personalization. Visitors will experience the enhanced FARGO HDP5000e, fully equipped with all modules for a complete and seamless ID card personalization experience.. HID FARGO Connect™ – A powerful cloud-based card issuance and management platform that enables organizations to securely issue ID cards remotely from any device, anywhere, ensuring flexibility, scalability, and seamless control over credential programs.

– A powerful cloud-based card issuance and management platform that enables organizations to securely issue ID cards remotely from any device, anywhere, ensuring flexibility, scalability, and seamless control over credential programs. Kiosk Solutions – Developed in partnership with Diyar United Company, these integrated solutions pair FARGO printers with kiosk systems for high-volume, automated card issuance, enabling seamless service delivery for large-scale institutions and government entities.

– Developed in partnership with Diyar United Company, these integrated solutions pair FARGO printers with kiosk systems for high-volume, automated card issuance, enabling seamless service delivery for large-scale institutions and government entities. OMNIKEY® SE Plug Reader – Making its regional debut at GITEX Global 2025, HID will introduce the OMNIKEY SE Plug, an ultra-compact, portable and cable-free USB-C RFID reader that supports passwordless authentication and multi-factor authentication (MFA) across laptops, tablets and smartphones. Ideal for hybrid and remote workforces, the device enables secure and frictionless access to digital systems and resources — whether in the field, while working remote or when traveling.

In addition to its innovative product lineup, HID's participation at GITEX Global 2025 reaffirms its long-term investment and growth strategy across the EMEA region. Recent strategic acquisitions, including Evolis and IXLA, along with parent company ASSA ABLOY’s acquisition of IAI Industrial Systems, have significantly enhanced HID’s card and passport personalization portfolio and cemented its ability to offer comprehensive, end-to-end credential issuance solutions. Parallel to this global momentum, HID is deepening its presence in the Middle East with a major expansion and investments in Saudi Arabia, supporting the region’s accelerating demand for secure access control and digital transformation in alignment with national vision agenda.

“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, identity is no longer just a credential, it is the foundational pillar of trust, access, and digital transformation for every organization,” said Nat Pisupati - Regional Sales Director MEA, HID-FARGO. “At GITEX Global 2025, we are demonstrating how HID’s innovations in secure issuance, identity authentication, and credential management are shaping the future of digital trust. Our focus is on delivering unified, open-platform ecosystems that seamlessly blend physical and digital security. This extends to our Industrial Smart Components for passive RFID, which extend HID’s identity technologies into high-performance industrial applications – enabling robust asset tracking, authentication, and automation in even the most demanding environments.”

“Furthermore, our continued investment and expansion across the Middle East reaffirm our unwavering dedication to enabling governments and enterprises to build resilient, future-ready identity infrastructures that successfully balance flexibility, ironclad security, and tangible real-world impact, added Nat.”

GITEX Global 2025 is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13–17, 2025. Visitors to the HID stand H5-B10 can experience live demonstrations of HID’s latest solutions and explore how HID is shaping the next era of intelligent and secure identity management.

