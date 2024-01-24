Dubai, UAE – HID, the worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, and Olea Kiosks®, a visionary provider of self-service kiosk solutions, today announced a new collaborative engagement that revolutionizes the user experience when it comes to access control and user authentication across a range of applications.

Industries from healthcare, hospitality and retail to banking, government, transportation and beyond are primed to empower people with unsurpassed levels of security and user convenience when it comes to countless check-in and access scenarios. The HID U.ARE.U™ Camera Identification System – featuring remarkable facial recognition technology (FRT) – can now be incorporated into the Olea HYPERMODULAR™ Kiosk to address the rising demand for flexible, customizable ID authentication and verification across various vertical settings.

Facial recognition technology continues to gain traction based on its unique combination of high security and user convenience. Paired with the extremely flexible Olea kiosk, HID’s AI-powered U.ARE.U Camera Identification System is an ideal solution for applications needing to handle high throughput. HID FRT is:

Fast and Accurate: On-the-spot verification authenticates and validates an individual’s identity in seconds, reducing wait time in line.

Easy to Use: One look is all that’s required to securely capture a facial image for frictionless identity verification.

Secure: Biometric traits provide irrefutable proof of identity and presence to prevent fraud.

Convenient: One’s face is now their ID card, pin and password, so there’s nothing to carry, forget, lose or have stolen.

No Human Intervention: This seamless technology requires no dedicated staff to check IDs.

Contactless and Hygienic: Facial recognition offers a touchless way to authenticate individuals' identities, minimizing exposure to health risks by reducing shared touchpoints.

Olea selected the HID U.ARE.U Camera Identification System for its many notable features, including:

Top NIST ranking for matching performance & accuracy

Ethically trained with AI to reduce matching bias

Exceptional ‘In-the-Wild’ recognition (precise capture and authentication regardless of variances in lighting, backgrounds, pose, expression, etc.)

Extraordinary presentation attack detection (PAD) against spoofs

Stellar security & privacy with on-device (Edge) biometric processing

Easy to configure (leading to faster deployment and faster ROI)

Olea developed the HYPERMODULAR kiosk in response to market demands for flexible, customizable kiosks for the security and access control space. In addition to housing HID’s leading facial recognition camera, Olea’s kiosk design can also accommodate fingerprint scanners, barcode scanners, ticket and ID document readers, RFID readers, card printers, and other HID offerings within its HYPERMODULAR footprint.

Bringing together HID facial recognition with Olea kiosks supports myriad use cases for reliable self-service check-in and authentication. Just a sampling of applications include:

Retail & Hospitality: Hotel self-check-in, self-checkout/face pay, ticketing at theme parks and VIP customer identification

Banking: ATM verification and VIP customer identification

Healthcare: Patient check-in and registration, manage personal data, scan and record insurance/ID cards, telemedicine services and payment collection

Airport and Border Crossing: Passenger self-check-in, bag tag printing and bag drop, VIP lounge access and security and immigration checkpoints

The HID-Olea Kiosks are available now. To learn more about HID’s facial recognition technology and Olea Kiosks, visit our solution pages:

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Connect&Go, Accesso, Kennedy Space Center, Universal Studios, Subway and CLEAR. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, amusement parks and premier stadiums across all five major US sports leagues. For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

Media Contact:

HID Global

Matt Winn

mwinn@hidglobal.com