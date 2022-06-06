Her Highness was accompanied by 15 underprivileged children during a special visit, arranged in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent

Dubai: H.H. Sheikha Sana Al Maktoum has recently visited Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, The Green Planet, accompanied by 15 orphans and other underprivileged children. The visit was arranged in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, which is currently taking care of the children.

During the visit, the children enjoyed close encounters with The Green Planet’s plethora of exotic wildlife, including the region’s only bearcat. The children also had their senses further ignited as they were treated to experiences such as the Rainforest Thunderstorms, and Creatures of The Night, where nocturnal animals can be watched live in action during the day.

Sheikha Sana has long been passionate about women empowerment and children’s education, and has been on the ground working on discovering what women and children need – from creating and donating a painting called '63'4 for the Art 4 Sight auction organized by Noor Dubai and Sotheby’s to help raise money for the visually impaired, to celebrating UAE National Day with children of determination at Al Noor Training Centre, and hosting a lunch for orphans in collaboration with Red Crescent UAE. Sheikha Sana also visits schools around Dubai and contributes to their reading programs through impactful donations to libraries. She has also inaugurated Fakeeh University Hospital’s new breast clinic. She said, “I was delighted to host a special group of children from Emirates Red Crescent in collaboration with The Green Planet. It gave me so much joy to see the wonder and delight in their eyes as we walked through the bio-dome and interacted with many animals & birds. I would like to thank Dubai Holding Entertainment for doing an amazing job in creating & providing such an engaging learning environment for the children of today. I’m sure they will remember this experience throughout their lifetime.”

About The Green Planet

The Green Planet is a four-story origami style glass bio-dome that invites guests to explore the planet’s fascinating flora and fauna through an immersive expedition into the tropics. Designed as an enclosed ecosystem, The Green Planet recreates the enchanting world of a tropical forest with over 3,000 plants and animals and the world’s largest indoor man-made and life-sustaining tree. Each of the four levels reflects a level of the rainforest: The Canopy that forms the roof of the rainforest, absorbing the majority of the sunlight and diffusing the rainfall; The Mid Story where trees commonly have large leaves in order to absorb any sunlight filtered down through the canopy; The Forest Floor Humid. Quiet. Dark. where barely any sunlight reaches the floor and The Flooded Rainforest complete with a giant aquarium filled with species such as arapaima, arowana and graceful stingrays. The Green Planet is also home to the region’s first bat cave that recreates the Seba’s bats’ natural habitat, and stays true to the cozy low-lit environments they thrive in. Located at City Walk in Dubai, The Green Planet inspires people of all ages and nationalities to learn about and care more for every single plant and animal that inhabits the earth.

For more information on The Green Planet, please visit: https://www.thegreenplanetdubai.com/en