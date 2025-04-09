Streamlined technician management system through precise role-based access

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., announces the release of Hexnode UEM MSP, a dedicated solution designed to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with advanced device management capabilities across multi-tenant environments. This valuable addition to the Hexnode MSP partner program reaffirms Hexnode's ongoing commitment to supporting MSPs and enhancing their ability to manage client devices effectively.

The Managed Service market is expected to reach USD 79.0 Billion by 2033 in the Middle East. As MSPs strive to remotely manage IT infrastructure and end-user systems for multiple clients, the complexity of their tasks increases due to their reliance on numerous specialized tools. Balancing multiple client accounts while navigating intricate, multi-layered structures often presents significant operational challenges.

Hexnode UEM MSP brings a simple yet efficient key to this fragmented complexity- a single, comprehensive platform that simplifies multi-tenant management. This centralized interface allows MSPs to oversee multiple client accounts effortlessly, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality service. The solution provides a range of functionalities tailored for the MSP ecosystem, including:

- Polycentric Dashboard: Access and manage all customer accounts through a single, intuitive portal.

- License Management: Allocate and manage licenses efficiently across client devices with integrated billing capabilities to streamline payments.

- Role Assignments: Define technician roles such as Admin, Billing Manager, Apps and Reports Manager, and Reports Manager, to ensure clear work boundaries and eliminate overlaps.

Hexnode UEM MSP complements the MSP program’s portfolio of endpoint management offerings, including remote monitoring and management, patch management, kiosk management, and other multi-platform capabilities. These offerings empower MSPs to scale their client ecosystems while maintaining operational efficiency.

"Hexnode's rapid advancements in MSP-focused technologies will play a pivotal role in transforming how businesses manage multi-tenant environments," said Rachana Vijayan, CMO and Director of Sales & Partnership at Hexnode. "This launch reflects our continued dedication to building our MSP partner program, adding a vital new dimension that empowers partners to scale their client management."

The extensive client base in the MSP sector frequently leaves admins cramped with heavy workload to sift through. Hexnode UEM MSP is designed to scale effortlessly with growing client bases, eliminating the hassle of juggling through multiple portals. Moreover, with the Hexnode MSP partnership program, MSPs can further strengthen their endpoint management portfolio and expand service offerings, reinforcing their position as reliable IT service providers.

With a growing network of partnerships in the MSP sector, Hexnode is committed to addressing the emerging challenges faced by its partners. The company continues to seek strategic collaborations to expand its footprint in the MSP ecosystem.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Fire OS, vision OS and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.