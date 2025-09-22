Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, announced major product expansions and UEM enhancements at its flagship user conference, HexCon25.

These new solutions, including Hexnode XDR and Hexnode DEX, are designed to address the unique and rapidly evolving needs of its user and partner base, particularly in the Middle East following the company's recent expansion with new data centres in the UAE.

Opening the conference, Founder and CEO, Apu Pavithran, reflected on the Hexnode’s journey and vision, unveiling new products and launching product advancements designed to redefine enterprise device management. CMO and Director of Sales & Partnership, Rachana Vijayan, highlighted new partner-friendly features and shared customer success stories, focusing on how these innovations will help the Hexnode Community grow.

Major Announcements at HexCon25

Hexnode XDR

Hexnode is making a significant move into endpoint security with the launch of Hexnode XDR (Extended Detection and Response), a solution that provides IT admins with real-time capabilities to detect, investigate, and remediate threats.

Leveraging advanced threat intelligence, Hexnode XDR offers a dynamic threat overview, assigning severity scores—low, medium, high, and critical—and uses visual analytics to help teams prioritize remediation based on risk impact. Based on these insights, administrators can choose to kill, quarantine, or isolate a threat.

Hexnode’s upcoming AI-integrated recommendation system would suggest immediate troubleshooting actions, empowering administrators to respond instantly and even automate remediation processes.

Currently available for Windows devices, Hexnode XDR will expand its coverage to include macOS and mobile platforms in upcoming releases.

“Every threat is a race against time and disjointed tools only hinder response,” said Pavithran. “Hexnode XDR consolidates endpoint and security visibility, empowering organizations with the insight and control to detect, investigate, and neutralize threats decisively.”

Hexnode DEX

With a strategic focus on the Digital Employee Experience (DEX), Hexnode will soon introduce Hexnode DEX, a solution designed to reduce digital friction and boost productivity and employee satisfaction.

This solution will help IT teams proactively identify and solve issues by calculating a DEX score for each user, based on endpoint performance, application status, and user sentiment. Detailed incident reports will allow admins to quickly investigate problems, making troubleshooting faster and more effective.



In addition, Hexnode’s Self-Service Portal will empower end users by giving them control over their assigned devices, enabling them to perform a range of admin-approved actions without needing to contact IT support. This initiative not only boosts productivity by reducing friction for end users but also frees up IT teams to focus on more critical tasks.

Hexnode Genie & Hexnode MSP Enhancements

Hexnode’s AI-powered assistant, Hexnode Genie, now includes a global search function, allowing admins to quickly search all enrolled devices, and generate status reports instantly. The enhanced Genie also offers insights into device health and provides troubleshooting remedies, helping IT teams save time and resolve issues more efficiently.



To better serve MSP partners, the Hexnode UEM MSP platform offers a clearer view of device information and the ability to easily import and export policies, ensuring consistency across all clients. Additionally, a more flexible subscription model has been introduced, giving greater control over how licenses are managed and distributed.

With these new feature launches and a clear strategic direction, Hexnode is committed to empowering businesses with solutions that address the growing complexity of device management and security in the digital age, especially in dynamic markets like the Middle East.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, is a leading provider of endpoint solutions that streamlines management and security. Hexnode UEM provides powerful, autonomous, and AI-powered endpoint management, while Hexnode XDR features proactive threat detection and response. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one software at a time.