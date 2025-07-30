Dubai, UAE: Hexnode, the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., has announced the launch of its new data centre in the United Arab Emirates. Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure within the region, this strategic step highlights Hexnode’s long-term expansion plan across the Middle East, reinforcing its ability to deliver secure, high-performance, and regionally compliant endpoint management services.

With local hosting capabilities, Hexnode can now offer customers in the Middle East reduced latency, improved operational efficiency, and better data control. The regional infrastructure also aligns with data residency regulations, making it an ideal solution for industries such as finance, healthcare, and government that demand stringent privacy and regulatory adherence.

“Organizations in the Middle East are increasingly prioritizing solutions that combine performance, compliance, and regional accountability,” said Tim Bell, Vice President (EMEA & APAC) at Hexnode. “Our data centre in the UAE not only reduces latency but also reinforces our commitment to providing trusted, locally hosted endpoint management services tailored to the region’s unique needs.”

Key benefits for regional customers include:

Enhanced Data Sovereignty: Local data hosting ensures sensitive information remains within national borders, supporting sector-specific regulations and privacy requirements.

Improved Performance and Reliability: In-region processing minimizes latency, providing faster, more responsive access to Hexnode's cloud-based UEM platform.

Enterprise-Grade Readiness: The infrastructure is built to meet the stringent security, availability, and resilience needs of mission-critical industries.

Hexnode’s comprehensive UEM platform empowers IT teams with centralized control over diverse endpoints, delivering core functionalities such as remote monitoring, patch management, AI-powered automation, and application management. The platform enables IT teams to maintain full visibility, enforce real-time controls, and support diverse deployment environments with compatibility across all leading operating systems.

The newly established data centre strengthens Hexnode’s ability to support regional partners and enterprises. It allows for faster provisioning, seamless policy enforcement, and localised user experiences, solidifying the company’s role in driving the Middle East’s digital transformation.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Fire OS, vision OS, and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.