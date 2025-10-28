Cairo, Egypt – Henkel Egypt, the global leader in innovation and sustainability, welcomed a delegation of representatives from leading German companies to its production facility in 6th of October City. The visit was organized by the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Egypt) titled “Energy-efficient Construction and Integrated PV Solutions in Egyptian Urban Development” and is supported by the “Energy Solutions – made in Germany” Program as part of the German Energy Solutions Initiative of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE).

The visit took place as part of an initiative to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of sustainable construction, energy efficiency, and the integration of solar energy solutions into urban development. This visit was part of an official program aimed at fostering partnerships between Egyptian and German companies and exploring collaboration opportunities in industrial innovation and green technologies.

The delegation toured Henkel’s 6th of October plant, which stands as a benchmark for sustainable production. In 2024, it became the first Henkel facility in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Australia–New Zealand region to achieve full carbon-neutral production.

The delegation included several prominent German companies specializing in green building technologies, ventilation systems, solar energy, and energy storage, such as ECODRY, MAINCOR Rohrsysteme, Otto Lehmann GmbH, and Rubitherm Technologies.

During the visit, Henkel Egypt’s team delivered a comprehensive presentation on the company’s global operations and its presence in the Egyptian market, with a special focus on the sustainability achievements of the 6th of October plant.

Sherif Khalil, President of Henkel Egypt, commented: “The visit to Henkel’s 6th of October production site reaffirms the importance of international collaboration in advancing the sustainability agenda. At Henkel Egypt, we firmly believe that the transition to sustainable production is not an option, it is a necessity for a more balanced and efficient future. Our factory stands as a tangible example of what can be achieved through innovation, strategic planning, and continued investment in green solutions. We are proud to present a successful Egyptian model that reflects our commitment to a low-emission, more sustainable industrial future.”

The presentation outlined the plant’s leading sustainability practices, including its complete transition to clean energy. This was achieved by eliminating fossil fuel use, installing two electric boilers, and utilizing solar energy generated locally in Egypt. These efforts have led to an annual reduction of approximately 1,900 tons of CO₂ emissions, the equivalent of driving a car around the world 237 times.

Henkel also emphasized its commitment to the circular economy by developing sustainable packaging solutions based on recycled materials and fully transitioning to 100% recycled cardboard cartons. In the area of sustainable logistics, Henkel Egypt has been a pioneer, becoming the first company in Egypt to adopt a double-deck transport system, which has reduced transport-related emissions by up to 48%. Additionally, the company continues to innovate products that help conserve energy and water.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, Henkel Egypt remains committed to impactful community initiatives, including volunteer programs and educational partnerships, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and to foster a positive social impact.

About Henkel Egypt:

Henkel started its operations in Egypt in 1992 and has been developing its sustainable activities ever since. Henkel is proud of its fruitful relationship with its consumer clients in Egypt, thanks to its products and brands, as well as its constructive partnership with the Egyptian government and strong confidence in the Egyptian economy and its people. Today, the company employs approximately 500 people directly and over 3,000 indirectly. Since the onset of local manufacturing, the company has used advanced technology and the latest techniques to deliver products that meet the highest quality standards and health requirements for Egyptian consumers. The company also has a deep understanding of the Egyptian market and consumer needs. Henkel does not overlook its role in establishing sustainability in Egypt and always invests in communities and the environment, enhancing its practices to advance them within its global strategies and directions.

About Henkel Global:

Henkel holds a leading market position worldwide through its industrial and consumer businesses, thanks to its strong brands, innovations, and advanced technological solutions. Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business unit is a global leader in the market for adhesive products, sealants, and functional coatings. With the launch of the unified “Henkel Consumer Products” business unit, the company enjoys a prominent global presence, especially in hair care, laundry, and home care products across many markets and categories worldwide. The company's top three brands are Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf. Henkel is listed on the German DAX stock exchange. As a long-standing leader in sustainability, Henkel is committed to achieving its ambitious sustainability goals through a clear strategy. Founded in 1876, Henkel employs a diverse team of approximately 48,000 people worldwide, united by strong corporate culture, shared values, and a common purpose: “Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

About AHK Egypt:

The German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Egypt) was established in Egypt in 1951. Representing more than 2500 members AHK Egypt is the largest organization in the framework of business cooperation between Germany and the Arab world. AHK Egypt plays a pivotal role in Egyptian and German business cooperation. For more information, please visit: aegypten.ahk.de