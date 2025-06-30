Interactive experiences showcased global engineering excellence and product innovation

Dubai, UAE – Henkel Consumer Brands officially launched the Schwarzkopf Gliss Hair Care range in GCC markets with an exclusive beauty industry event at the prestigious Bvlgari Hotel & Resort, marking a significant expansion of the brand's regional footprint within the Middle East personal care market.

The Schwarzkopf Gliss launch event featured Middle East beauty icon and renowned actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, who serves as the exclusive brand ambassador for Schwarzkopf Gliss with more than 17 million Instagram followers, alongside a captivating model show and multiple interactive experiences showcasing cutting-edge cosmetic technology behind the Gliss hair repair range. Following Schwarzkopf's global strategy of partnering with celebrated personalities worldwide, Njeim's appointment represents a significant milestone bringing decades of global engineering excellence to meet diverse regional beauty needs.

"This Schwarzkopf Gliss launch represents more than a new product line for us," said Irina Eliseeva, General Manager, Henkel Consumer Brands GCC. "With Schwarzkopf Gliss hair care products, we're bringing decades of global innovation and Hair Care expertise to the GCC region. This launch marks more than just a new product line — it’s a promise to our consumers. A promise that their hair deserves the best, and that we are here to deliver it. This addition to our winning portfolio of products strengthens our competitive edge within the personal care market and positions us for success in meeting the diverse needs of our consumers".

The evening attracted regionally known beauty influencers from the GCC, Egypt, and Levant regions, national media representatives, as well as Henkel GCC retail and distributor partners. Multiple interactive installations at the event included a live Gliss Lab with Henkel R&D experts demonstrating product formulation, hair health testing booths proving product efficacy through strand strength demonstrations, professional styling stations, and an Instagram-worthy box installation featuring the Schwarzkopf Gliss Ultimate Repair range.

For more than 120 years, Schwarzkopf has represented quality, expertise, and innovation in the global beauty industry. As the Hair Care expert, Schwarzkopf brings proven global technology to the GCC through Gliss products, featuring unique Liquid Hair-Repair Technology with liquid keratin to repair both damaged surface and core hair strands.

With this launch, we're not just celebrating Hair Care, we're elevating it. The brand's "for every you" positioning emphasizes inclusivity and addresses diverse regional beauty needs with scientifically-backed formulations that cater to the Gulf region's discerning consumers.

Overall, the successful event generated significant engagement through influencer posts and media coverage across the Middle East, resulting in high impressions and strong social media impact. With this launch, Henkel continues delivering on its Purposeful Growth Agenda by elevating GCC Hair Care. Henkel's legacy of innovation makes Schwarzkopf Gliss poised for regional success and well-positioned to meet consumer needs across Gulf markets.

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in hair care, laundry, and home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.6 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.”

Henkel in the GCC was established in 1998 and has since grown rapidly with over 1,000 employees representing more than 50 different nationalities and building a strong, talented local and multinational work force. In Dubai (UAE) Henkel operates its corporate headquarters as well as two innovation centers for the region and one factory for Adhesive Technologies in Umm Al Quwain. For KSA the company operates one factory for Laundry & Home Care and one factory for Beauty Care in Riyadh, and two factories for Adhesive Technologies in Dammam.