​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HealthHub Clinics, a leading primary and specialised healthcare provider based in Dubai and part of Al-Futtaim Health, today announced that all its clinics have been awarded Platinum Status by Accreditation Canada, a world-leading health services and accreditation organisation.

HealthHub was graded according to Accreditation Canada’s Qmentum International Standards, which seeks to identify policies and practices that contribute to high quality, safe, and effectively managed care. Previously, nine HealthHub Clinics held the Gold Accreditation status, including a state-of-the-art Day Surgery Centre located in Dubai Festival City, while three clinics held the Platinum Accreditation – the first group of clinics in the UAE to achieve this recognition.

Accreditation Canada surveyors commended HealthHub on upholding high standards of service quality and safety across all its clinics. They added that HealthHub Clinics have consistently delivered services based on standardised processes, ensuring clients and staff are actively involved in the decision-making process to maximise positive outcomes.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Haider Alenzi, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Health, said: “HealthHub Clinics, and Al-Futtaim Health by extension, are honoured to secure this recognition. This prestigious certification underscores our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in healthcare services. We are grateful to our ecosystem of patients, staff and partners for their trust, and look forward to their support as we continue to deliver the highest levels of care across the communities we serve.”

With over 11 clinics and 150+ licensed practitioners, HealthHub Clinics by Al-Futtaim is redefining healthcare by putting patients at the heart of everything. Through smart technology, compassionate care, and accessible services, HealthHub Clinics deliver high-quality, holistic multi-specialty services for every patient.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Health

Al-Futtaim Health is a leading healthcare provider in Dubai, dedicated to delivering world-class, patient-centred care. As part of Al-Futtaim Group, we bring a legacy of trust, innovation, and excellence to the healthcare sector.

Our network includes 11 HealthHub Clinics across Dubai and a state-of-the-art Day Surgery Centre, offering multi-specialty medical services across fields including Cardiology, Clinical Dietetics & Nutrition, Dentistry, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Physiotherapy, Radiology, Laboratory, ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat), Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, General Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and Ophthalmology. With a focus on accessibility, technology-driven healthcare, and preventive medicine, we are committed to enhancing community well-being.

For more information, visit www.healthhubalfuttaim.com

· Facebook: @HealthHubAlFuttaim

· Instagram: @healthhub_clinics

· LinkedIn: Al-Futtaim Health

· TikTok: @healthhub.clinics

· YouTube: @healthhubalfuttaim8684

