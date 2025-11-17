JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, today inaugurated the Agility Logistics Park - Jeddah, a SAR 611 million private-sector investment by Agility Logistics Parks (ALP).

Developed on a 576,760 sqm site with more than 338,000 sqm of built-up area, the world-class logistics complex features six Grade-A warehouses, designed and constructed to the highest international standards. The park is purpose-built to serve the needs of strategic sectors including retail, consumer goods, technology, automotive, energy, and e-commerce.

H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, stated that continuous investments from local and global private-sector players in Saudi Arabia’s logistics and supply chain sector underscore the sector’s attractiveness and growth. He noted that the Kingdom has witnessed substantial and sustained investments by leading international logistics companies, driven by major structural reforms, operational expansion, performance improvement, and the unprecedented development of logistics infrastructure projects, under the support and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.- may Allah preserve them.

H.E. Al-Jasser also emphasized the strategic partnership with the private sector and the vast economic and developmental opportunities within the Kingdom’s transport and logistics sector, adding: “These investments reflect a shared and enduring commitment with private sector to advance modern, high-quality logistics infrastructure that enables supply chains, supports data centers, and leverages artificial intelligence to drive business growth and investment. These projects help create direct and indirect job opportunities, and stimulate economic development. These efforts will strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and realize the ambitious objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Vision 2030.”

Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility Global, said: “The inauguration of Agility Logistics Park Jeddah is part of our long-term commitment to invest in Saudi Arabia and advance Saudi Arabia’s logistics ecosystem under Vision 2030. By adding Grade-A logistics Park in Jeddah, connected to national trade corridors anchored by the expanded Jeddah Islamic Port and the future Saudi Landbridge, we’re participating in the Kingdom’s efforts to power global supply chains, enhance efficiency, and build resilience. Agility’s Logistics Park in Jeddah delivers speed, reliability, and sustainability for businesses operating in one of the region’s most dynamic gateways.”

Sultan added: “Across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar, our projects and investments embody our ongoing commitment to strengthen Gulf economic integration and support the shared aspirations of GCC nations to build a unified logistics ecosystem that connects regional markets with the world.

Sultan also extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Ministry of Investment, the State Properties General Authority, and Jeddah Municipality for their support and collaboration in turning this project into a reality; creating a facility that enhances the Kingdom’s position as one of the world’s most promising logistics markets and creates attractive opportunities for investment.

Strategically located in Al Mahjar, just 11 km from Jeddah Islamic Port and 15 km from downtown, the ALP Jeddah Logistics Park serves fast-growing demand across the Kingdom’s western trade corridor.

The project was developed in partnership with the State Properties General Administration (SPGA), which facilitated land allocation for the park.

Michel Saab, CEO of Agility Logistics Parks, said: “Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is entering a new era of growth, fueled by industrial transformation and the rapid expansion of e-commerce under Vision 2030. The Jeddah Logistics Park was designed to meet this momentum, offering modern and sustainable facilities that enable manufacturers, distributors, and digital businesses to scale efficiently. The site is also data-center-ready, aligning with the Kingdom’s vision to develop cutting-edge digital infrastructure.”

These investments reinforce ALP’s commitment to developing high-quality logistics infrastructure that enables local and global businesses to thrive, strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a global and regional logistics hub, creates high-quality jobs directly and indirectly, develops Saudi talent, and supports long-term economic growth and competitiveness.

In addition to Jeddah, Agility Logistics Parks operates one of the Middle East’s most advanced logistics parks in Riyadh (871,000 sqm) and another in Dammam (200,000 sqm). In Riyadh, the company is currently delivering a SAR 250 million expansion that will add 100,000 sqm of Grade-A warehousing, bringing the total site area to more than 550,000 sqm. This expansion supports the Kingdom’s logistics operations and economic activity while generating new employment opportunities.

Agility Global is a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses. Its portfolio of diversified international assets includes the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (Agility Logistics Parks); and other businesses in digital logistics, e-commerce logistics, remote-site services, and public-sector logistics. It holds minority stakes in DSV, the world’s largest freight forwarder; Reem Mall, a mega-mall in Abu Dhabi; commercial real estate and supply chain companies in the GCC, and emerging technology companies in e-commerce enablement, energy transition, digital supply chain, and more. Agility Global has a global footprint across six continents and 80 countries, with a workforce of 68,000 employees. It is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

