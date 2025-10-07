Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) reaffirmed its commitment to empowering youth and equipping them with future-ready skills through its active participation in Najah Expo 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The participation reflects HBMSU’s ongoing leadership in transforming higher education by fostering innovation, lifelong learning, and smart technologies as key enablers of the knowledge economy.

During the event, HBMSU showcased its diverse portfolio of accredited programs across the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels, all designed to meet the evolving needs of learners in the UAE and beyond, in line with the national vision for a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy. The exhibition served as an interactive platform for the university to engage directly with prospective learners, highlighting HBMSU’s innovative academic pathways and reaffirming its position as a pioneer in future-ready education.

Ali Al Lengawy, Director of Business Development at HBMSU, stated: “We are committed to shaping a future where education is defined by innovation, lifelong learning, and the empowerment of youth through knowledge and skills that prepare them for tomorrow’s challenges. Najah Expo 2025 provides a valuable opportunity to showcase HBMSU’s distinctive smart learning model and its transformative impact on the education landscape. Through such platforms, we continue to connect with young learners, inspire them to pursue their ambitions, and enable them to become active contributors to the nation’s progress.”

Najah Expo is one of the region’s leading educational events, bringing together universities and institutions from around the world to present cutting-edge academic programs and learning opportunities. Through its participation, HBMSU underscores its dedication to nurturing a new generation of innovative, tech-savvy leaders, reaffirming its role as a trailblazer in smart learning and future-oriented higher education.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com