Dubai, UAE: The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) today announced that it will start accepting applications for the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship from July 1, 2024. The scholarship is a national initiative that aims to support and encourage exceptional students to pursue their university studies in specialisations that prepare them for future leadership roles. The scholarship will be awarded to new high school graduates who wish to attend HBMSU and will also be granted to the UAE National Service Program graduates who meet the admission requirements with an average of at least 90 per cent marks.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “The continuation of this scholarship demonstrates the University’s commitment to support outstanding students, as directed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and President of HBMSU. We aim to provide these students with academic and professional resources. We will continue to support national talents and boost Dubai's status as a global hub for excellence in higher education.”

The scholarship covers the admission fee and the tuition of the academic program for all applicants meeting the admission requirements outlined in the HBMSU admission policies. All academic programs are designed to focus on developing problem-solving abilities, stimulating critical thinking, and building specialised skills. These attributes will equip students with the necessary tools to enhance their cognitive development and success in their chosen specialisations and competitive business environments. Applications will be accepted until July 26, 2024 and those interested in applying can reach out to the university’s admissions team for assistance and to address any queries they may have.