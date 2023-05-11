Doha – To promote multilingualism and a culture of lifelong learning, the Language Center at the Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII), part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), has opened registration for its summer 2023 courses in 12 world languages.

Commencing 14 May, language programs available to adults are Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. The courses suit all levels of ability, ranging from beginner to advanced levels, and can be taken for personal enrichment as well as professional development. With this in mind, the Language Center’s course offerings provide a variety of formats and content, including language for travel and business purposes.

A communicative and student-focused approach provides participants with opportunities to develop four in-demand skills - speaking, listening, reading, and writing. TII’s highly-qualified and experienced professionals use up-to-date methodologies, course-driven methods, and new technologies to offer an immersive, engaging classroom experience alongside a fascinating introduction to the culture. This approach furthers the center’s mission to enable trainees to acquire a language in its cultural context.

During the registration period, Dr. Ameena Hussain, Director of the Language Center at TII, said: “We look forward to welcoming both old and new students to our summer classes. Our programs are delivered by high quality educators who are committed to quality learning using the latest methodologies with cultural integration at the heart of the curriculum. Since its inception in 2012, the Language Center has provided language classes to more than 15,000 children, youths and adults. Whether learning for fun or future career ambitions, we’re confident that our language courses will meet our students’ expectations.”

Classes will be held at Penrose House in Education City and online. Students with prior knowledge of a language are encouraged to take a placement test to determine the most appropriate level and course. For more information and to enroll, please visit https://www.tii.qa/LC.