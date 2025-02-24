Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) has launched a new initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) to inspire future generations of biomedical professionals through interactive programs and hands-on experiences that foster interest in biomedical research and careers in the field.

At the end of 2024 and into early 2025, QBRI welcomed highly motivated grade 10 and 11 students to HBKU’s Research and Development Complex (RDC) for a two-week internship program exploring careers in biomedical research. Covering QBRI’s Diabetes Research Center, Translational Oncology Research Center, and Neurological Disorders Research Center, the program provided participants with opportunities to gain hands-on laboratory experience in a supportive, challenging, and knowledge-conducive environment. These opportunities were also accompanied by a theoretical lecture and the chance to present learning outcomes and closely interact with researchers.

The turn of the year saw QBRI welcoming grade 9, 10, and 11 students, mostly Qatari, for a secondary school research Shadowing Day. Designed specifically for students passionate about science, Shadowing Day outlined career paths in biomedical research. The day included an introduction to QBRI’s research activities, lab tours, and opportunities to spend time shadowing research staff as they went about their daily tasks and activities. In doing so, Shadowing Day provided students with a realistic picture of what goes on in biomedical research settings.

Reflecting on both initiatives, Dr. Omar Albagha, Acting Executive Director, QBRI, said: “We were delighted to work closely with the MoEHE to deliver these important initiatives developed by QBRI for Qatar’s secondary students. Both the Internship Program and Shadowing Day reflect our commitment to supporting future generations of scientists through mentoring, research training opportunities, and career guidance. The students’ enthusiasm and thirst for knowledge were obvious across both programs and bodes well for the future of biomedical research within the State of Qatar.”

Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Sara Al-Shriem, Director Of Curriculum and Learning Resources Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, said: “The Ministry of Education and Higher Education values its collaboration with QBRI in providing secondary students with unique opportunities to explore careers in biomedical research. Programs like the Internship Program and Shadowing Day allow students to engage with leading researchers, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the field, helping them make informed decisions about their future careers. We look forward to continuing this partnership and supporting future generations of scientists in Qatar.”

QBRI looks forward to further collaboration with the MoEHE and welcoming students to future editions of the Internship Program and Shadowing Day.

