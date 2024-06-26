Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) mission to shape novel solutions for global impact has been strengthened by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the College of Science and Engineering (CSE) and NASA.

The MoU will be executed by CSE’s recently established Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2) and will implement a feasibility study exploring potential collaboration on technology development for quantum communications and networking, as well as technology development for quantum sensors for applications in space-based science and observation. Such technology development may include the modeling and testing of systems and components for predicting the performance of various use cases and/or applications, such as blind quantum computing, distributed quantum computing, and Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI).

CSE’s QC2 and NASA will explore potential joint collaboration on the development of future space-based quantum missions for technology demonstration and testing of related quantum technologies and capabilities. Both parties will further explore potential joint efforts aimed at training, education and workforce development in these emerging quantum technologies. These efforts will lead to the design and implementation of specialized educational programs focused on cutting-edge technologies, contributing to local capacity building and attracting talent from across the country and the region.

Following the signing, Dr. Saif Al-Kuwari, Director of QC2, said: “This MoU underscores our commitment to advancing the frontiers of knowledge by collaborating with world-renowned partners, which, in turn, facilitate high-impact research addressing the societal and economic needs of Qatar and the world. The scope of our collaboration with NASA is extensive and ambitious, not to mention in line with the work and objectives of our quantum center. We are eager to work with NASA and push the boundaries of quantum technologies, driving innovation and progress in this cutting-edge field.”

HBKU’s CSE engages and leads in research disciplines of national and global importance. The College seeks to innovate and find solutions to pressing issues in Qatar and beyond, equipping students with the tools and skill-set to lead in their own fields and innovate.

