Doha: The College of Islamic Studies (CIS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has reinforced its commitment to fusing solid academic Islamic grounding with contemporary social sciences with the launch of its latest academic program.

Commencing Fall 2023, the CIS’s Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology will provide students with a comprehensive overview of the concepts and organizing principles that currently define the discipline. This will be supported with case studies demonstrating the practice of counseling psychology within Islamic settings. Students will be expected to apply the same levels of practical and theoretical knowledge to their coursework, dissertation field placements and clinical training.

The Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology was launched at an information session on June 19 led by Dr. Hooman Keshavarzi. A visiting scholar at Ibn Haldun University, Hartford International University, and founding director of Khalil Center based in the United States of America. Dr. Keshavarzi is licensed as a psychotherapist in the state of Illinois. In addition to his academic training, he has extensively studied Islamic theology both formally and informally. Dr. Keshavarzi was accompanied by Dr. Vahdet Görmez, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and leading trainer of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Turkiye as well as an Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University.

Speaking after the information session, Dr. Recep Şentürk, Dean, CIS, said: “Our new master’s degree will continue the College’s tradition of blending academic programs with immersive learning experiences. Dr. Keshavarzi is a recognized expert in the field of clinical psychology with a focus on the applications of Islamic principles within mental health settings. Dr. Gormez is an expert in cognitive methods of psychotherapy and developmental psychology. We’re adamant that our students will learn from two of the leading lights in this field, building Qatar’s knowledge of this discipline in the process. We look forward to welcoming our first cohort to this program this Fall.”

Applications for the CIS’ Master’s in Counseling Psychology Program are open to locals and residents of Qatar for this year. For further information, please visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cis/macp

The College of Islamic Studies (CIS) provides a unique platform that contributes to critical intellectual debates on Islam in a global context, through its blended academic programs and an immersive learning experience; as well as its distinguished research division, which includes several research centers and clusters. For more information, please visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cis

