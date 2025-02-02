Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) welcomed prospective students to its Graduate Studies Open House on February 1, where they outlined the university's 40 postgraduate programs and encouraged them to complete their applications for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Attendees explored the university’s suite of master’s and doctoral degree programs, including the latest additions to its roster - the Master of Arts in Translation for the Creative Industries and Master of Science in Biopsychology and Neuroscience programs. Representatives from the College of Islamic Studies (CIS), College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), College of Science and Engineering (CSE), College of Law (CL), College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS), and College of Public Policy (CPP) participated, engaging interested applicants and giving tailored insights into their respective offerings.

The event also gave aspiring students the chance to learn from HBKU admissions staff about the university’s integrated cutting-edge research environment, meet with potential classmates, and widen their professional networks.

Noting the success of the Graduate Studies Open House, Dr. Ala Al-Fuqaha, Acting Provost, said: “Our multidisciplinary academic programs consistently attract talented individuals from the Arab world and beyond, each of whom is determined to strengthen their leadership and entrepreneurial skills in order to shape novel solutions for positive, global impact. We highly encourage prospective students to submit their applications promptly for their chosen degree programs.”

HBKU degrees encompass fields of study that address critical challenges facing Qatar and the world across five focus areas - Artificial Intelligence, Precision Health, Progressive Education, Social Progress, and Sustainability - while positioning graduates for transformational career opportunities. Students can also reinforce their research credentials with access to HBKU’s vibrant research ecosystem, which includes the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, Qatar Computing Research Institute, and Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute.

The Fall 2025 application deadline for Qataris, GCC nationals, and residents (with eligibility for merit-based funding) interested in joining HBKU is March 13, 2025, with last-minute applications closing on May 1, 2025.

Prospective students can learn more at www.hbku.edu.qa/en/admissions.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

