HAYVN, a leading digital asset focused financial institution delivering Payments, Trading, Custody, Asset Management and Research services, has obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Lithuanian Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT). This regulatory approval complements HAYVN's existing regulatory framework in the UAE, the Cayman Islands, Australia, and the British Virgin Islands. This Lithuanian license reinforces HAYVN’s commitment to regulatory compliance globally.

Lithuania's recognition as a leading European jurisdiction for cryptocurrency regulation has positioned it as a strategic hub for expanding HAYVN's services across the European continent. The country's robust regulatory framework, coupled with its proactive approach to virtual asset regulation, aligns with HAYVN's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, security, and trust for its clients in the markets in which they operate.

By obtaining the VASP license from the Lithuanian regulators, HAYVN is further equipped to offer its suite of services throughout Europe. These services include Payments, Trading, Custody, Asset Management and Research, catering to the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, institutions and governments within the rapidly evolving European digital economy.

"We are delighted to have obtained the VASP license from Lithuanian regulators," said Christopher Flinos, CEO of HAYVN. "This achievement solidifies our position as the trusted and compliant European cryptocurrency provider, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions to clients across Europe. HAYVN remains committed to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and security, as we continue to expand our presence and contribute to the growth of the digital asset ecosystem globally."

Leago Papo, Director of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at HAYVN, added, "Obtaining the VASP license from Lithuanian regulators is a significant milestone. We have worked diligently to ensure that our operations adhere to the most rigorous compliance standards. This license reaffirms our commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions and showcases our dedication to building trust with our clients and regulators alike."

About HAYVN:

HAYVN is a digital asset focused financial institution delivering Payments, Trading, Custody, Asset Management and Research to its global client base. Regulated by the ADGM, BVI, AUSTRAC and the CIMA, HAYVN is one of the global leaders in institutional cryptocurrency, serving HNW individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutions, with a full range of cryptocurrency trading, payments, custody, asset management and research products and services.

