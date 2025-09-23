Dubai, UAE – HAYAH Insurance, the UAE's only digital life insurer, has announced a strategic partnership with Peko, a leading employee benefits platform, to deliver Your Employee Saver (YES) by HAYAH to companies and employees across the UAE. The plan is already the UAE’s best-selling workplace savings solution, with over AED 1 billion in assets under management, and remains the only workplace savings plan authorized by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

As the country introduces a modern pensions and workplace savings framework to replace traditional end-of-service benefits, this partnership will make it simple for employers to comply with EOSB requirements while also giving employers and employees the ability to make voluntary contributions to empower their future. Access to YES by HAYAH is free for employees, ensuring that every worker can start building long-term financial security without barriers. By integrating YES by HAYAH into Peko's all-in-one platform, companies can now offer their workforce an effortless way to save for the future with access to guaranteed, conventional, and Shariah-compliant investment options.

“At HAYAH, our mission is to empower futures,” said Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH Insurance. “Through this partnership with Peko, we are making workplace savings accessible, seamless, and impactful for both employers and employees. With YES by HAYAH, we are helping people take control of their long-term financial wellbeing and making it easier than ever to say YES to their future.”

Kashif Khan, CEO of Peko, emphasized the practical impact: “At Peko, our mission is to empower businesses to accelerate growth by simplifying how they manage and scale their operations. While we cover everything from finance and HR to compliance and technology services, employee benefits are a key part of that journey. With this partnership, we can now help companies meet EOSB requirements and give their employees access to modern pension solutions that strengthen long-term financial security. Together with HAYAH, we are building a future where businesses can thrive while their people feel truly supported.”

The partnership was facilitated with the support of additiv, a leading digital financial services platform provider, ensuring seamless integration and scalability. Nils Frowein, CEO of additiv, commented: “This collaboration sets a new benchmark for employee benefits in the UAE, with our open sourcing model seamlessly connecting HAYAH’s innovative pension solutions with Peko’s distribution network to deliver compliant, scalable solutions.”

This integration addresses the UAE's evolving workplace savings landscape, where traditional end-of-service models are being modernized. Companies using Peko can now offer their workforce comprehensive benefits that meet regulatory requirements while providing pathways for enhanced retirement planning through employer-sponsored contributions.

This collaboration reinforces HAYAH's position as the UAE's leader in digital pensions and savings solutions, while extending its reach through Peko's established client base across the region.

About HAYAH Insurance

HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C. is the UAE's first digital-only life insurer, dedicated to delivering simple, affordable, and accessible savings and protection solutions. With a mission to empower futures, HAYAH offers market-leading products in pensions, savings, and life insurance, including guaranteed, conventional, and Shariah-compliant investment options.

About Peko

Peko is a global fintech disruptor and all-in-one business management platform with offices in UAE, USA, KSA, and India. Built to help SMEs and enterprises operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Peko unifies over 50 essential services; including invoicing, payments, payroll, HRMS, insurance, employee benefits & more, into a single, easy-to-use solution. Peko empowers businesses to save time, reduce costs and accelerate growth, while equipping their teams with tools that support long-term success.