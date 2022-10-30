Cairo: In partnership with Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hassan Allam Holding has announced its participation at COP 27 as a provider sponsor for the 27th iteration of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), held in November of this year in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The signing ceremony for the sponsorship agreement took place in the presence of Assistant Foreign Minister Ashraf Ibrahim and COP27, General Coordinator for organizational and financial affairs, and Merette El Sayed, Chief Commercial Officer at Hassan Allam Holding. This marks the latest in the group's efforts to align with Egypt's national sustainable development strategy Vision 2030, which seeks to contribute to the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Ambassador Achraf Ibrahim, Assistant Foreign Minister and General Coordinator of organizational and financial affairs of the conference, welcomed Hassan Allam Holding as a supporting sponsor of COP27. Furthermore, he highlighted the central role played by the Egyptian private sector in promoting sustainable business models and supporting climate goals, including through the built environment.

Merette El Sayed, Chief Commercial Officer of Hassan Allam Holding, said, "It is both an honor and a privilege to support and partner with the Egyptian government at COP27. At Hassan Allam Holding, we understand that real progress requires continuous and coordinated efforts to create the economic and environmental conditions necessary for communities to thrive." She added, "COP27 marks a unique opportunity for us all to bring the conversation on sustainable development to the forefront. It is one of the most important gatherings of stakeholders with an ability to promote and achieve economic growth while safeguarding the environment."

With over 85 years in business, Hassan Allam Holding has demonstrated an ever-growing commitment to promoting sustainable development across Egypt. The group has delivered multiple key mega projects across the fields of energy, power, water, infrastructure, and the development of smart and sustainable cities, which will support Egypt's growth while promoting sustainability across these plans.

The group is focusing its expansion strategy on investing in sustainable solutions that empower people and communities, reduce environmental impact, and pioneer sustainable operations within the industry.

Hassan Allam Utilities, the investment and development arm of Hassan Allam Holding, has spearheaded a number of landmark projects which form part of Egypt's national sustainability strategy. Most notably, developing a 50 MW PV IPP Power Plant in Benban and co-developing a project to establish 4 GW green hydrogen plants. The company has also signed a project agreement for 1.1 GW wind project in Egypt that will be the largest onshore wind farms in the world and the largest in the Middle East.

