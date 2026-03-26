Abu Dhabi, UAE — Hashed, a leading global venture capital firm, has invested in HiT Grading & Authentication, marking a strategic entry into the rapidly growing global collectibles and pop culture market. The investment also positions Hashed as the lead investor, underscoring strong institutional confidence in the company’s vision and growth trajectory.

Founded in the UAE and supported by Speedy Comics Group, one of the region’s largest pop culture companies, HiT has quickly established itself as a key infrastructure platform for collectibles across the Middle East.

The platform provides grading and authentication services, alongside a growing network of physical stores that carry and sell major global franchises such as Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel Topps, One Piece, and Dragon Ball, serving collectors, investors, and retailers across the region.

The investment signals Hashed's deepening commitment to the UAE market and its broader vision of building a Korea–UAE cultural and commercial corridor. As Korean cultural IP, from K-pop and webtoons to gaming and trading cards, continues to gain traction globally, Hashed sees the Middle East's growing collector economy as a natural next frontier.

Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO of Hashed, stated:

“Collectibles are a way of putting a price on culture, and markets begin with trust, not transactions. The global collectibles market already has both demand and capital,what’s missing is the infrastructure layer. HiT has the founder capability, local network, and operational track record to build it.”

Dr. Rashed Al Farooq, Co-Founder of HiT and Group CEO of Speedy Comics Group, added: “Collectibles are evolving into a global asset class, and the Middle East is emerging as a major hub for pop culture and trading card communities. Hashed brings deep expertise in collectibles markets, alongside one of Asia’s strongest networks across entertainment, IP, and cultural platforms. Together, we are excited to accelerate HiT’s growth into the region’s defining collectibles infrastructure — and ultimately a global platform connecting collectors across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.”

Dr. Sharifa Abdulqader Obaid, Managing Director and Co-Founder of HiT Grading, commented: “Our vision with HiT has always been to build trust at scale — combining operational excellence, technology, and community. This partnership with Hashed validates that vision and strengthens our ability to create a structured, transparent, and globally connected ecosystem for collectors, brands, and investors across the region.”

Dr. Rashed Al Farooq is also one of the region’s most prominent private collectors of pop culture artifacts, with a personal collection valued at over $200 million, spanning rare comics, manga, trading cards, and signed memorabilia.

Highlights include historic first-edition comics such as Superman #1 and Amazing Fantasy #15, landmark Weekly Shonen Jump issues featuring the first appearances of One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Naruto, and ultra-rare signed trading cards across Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and Marvel Topps.

With the support of Hashed and its expanding global network, HiT plans to scale its operations across the GCC, invest in technology-driven grading and authentication capabilities, and deepen cross-border partnerships, bridging Middle Eastern and Asian collector communities.

About HiT Grading & Authentication

HiT Grading & Authentication is a UAE homegrown collectibles grading and authentication platform, focused on trading cards, comics, sports memorabilia, and pop-culture artifacts. The company aims to build the Middle East’s leading infrastructure for collectible authentication, grading, and marketplace services while connecting regional collectors with the global collectibles economy.

Contact: Mohamed Rinzan

Info@hitgrading.com

About Hashed

Hashed, established in 2017, is a global venture capital firm focused on investments and research in global startups and decentralized protocols. The Hashed team operates offices in Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, Bangalore, and Abu Dhabi. The firm has been an early supporter of many pioneering teams globally and supports its portfolio companies, helping founders achieve global mass adoption.

Contact:

Wooster Han

wooster@hashed.com