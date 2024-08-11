India – Happa Foods, a leading baby food start-up, proudly announces its expansion into the global market, introducing its organic fruit and vegetable-based baby meals to six countries: Kuwait, Oman, Maldives, Kenya, Seychelles, and the UAE. This milestone marks Happa Foods as the first Indian brand to export baby puree, heralding a new era in the Indian baby food industry.

Traditionally, the global baby food market has been dominated by European and American brands, often criticized for offering substandard products in developing countries compared to their home markets. Happa Foods is poised to change this narrative by offering high-quality, organic baby meals globally, demonstrating India's ability to produce finished goods that compete internationally.

"We are delighted to introduce Happa Foods to families worldwide," stated Pankaj Prakash Sharma, Founder and CEO of Happa Foods. "This milestone underscores India's capability not merely as a supplier of raw materials but as a creator of premium, value-added products. Our expansion into the global market exemplifies the excellence and innovation that Indian brands can offer."

Happa Foods’ international expansion is a ground-breaking achievement for Indian brands, marking the beginning of a new era where Indian companies are recognized globally for their quality and innovation. Unlike many previous efforts, Happa Foods is not solely catering to the Indian diaspora but is also appealing to local populations in the countries it has entered. This demonstrates the universal appeal of Indian products and Happa Foods' ability to meet diverse consumer needs.

"Our mission is to provide nutritious and wholesome meals for babies worldwide," Sharma added. "Our products are crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and taste, ensuring that children everywhere have access to healthy and delightful food options."

Happa Foods, now available in six countries: Kuwait, Oman, Maldives, Kenya, Seychelles, and the UAE, offers parents assurance with premium organic baby food options. The company's fruit and vegetable-based purees are free from preservatives, additives, and artificial flavors, ensuring that each meal is as natural and nutritious as possible.

This global launch not only showcases India's potential in producing high-quality finished goods but also sets the stage for other Indian brands to explore value-added exports. Happa Foods' success serves as an inspiration, encouraging more Indian companies to enter international markets confidently.

-Ends-

About Happa Foods

Happa Foods is India's leading new-age baby food company, dedicated to providing nutritious and wholesome meals for little ones. With a commitment to quality and health, Happa Foods offers a range of fruit and vegetable-based baby foods free from preservatives, additives, and artificial flavors. Trusted by modern parents, Happa Foods is revolutionizing baby nutrition with its innovative products.

Media Contacts:

Shibani Mayekar – shibani@alkymimedia.com

Zainab Das –zainab@alkymimedia.com