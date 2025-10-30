Sharjah, UAE – hansgrohe, a global leader in premium bathroom and kitchen solutions, has expanded its footprint in the Northern Emirates with the opening of a new brand space at the ABC Ceramics showroom in Sharjah. This launch was made possible through a strategic partnership with Integrated Trading & Co. (ITC), a long-lasting distribution partner of Hansgrohe products in Dubai and the Northern Emirates for over two decades.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Fawzy Tello, Regional Sales Manager Middle East, Hansgrohe SE; Mohammed Obaidullah, Business Development Manager, Integrated Trading & Co. (ITC); Martial Gil, Chief Financial Officer, Hansgrohe Group; Sandra Richter, Chief People Officer, Hansgrohe Group; Mohammed Madani, Founder and Chairman, ABC Group; Reyaz Mir, GP Sales Manager Middle East, Hansgrohe SE and Rijaz Mohammad, Executive Director, ABC Group.

The event marked a key milestone for the brand and was attended by board members and senior executives from Hansgrohe Group and ABC Ceramics. Guests included: Andreas Wolf, Director of Sales, CIS, Middle East & Africa; Gregory Crouzeix, Managing Director, Middle East and Marija Cerauskaite, Marketing Manager, Middle East from Hansgrohe SE along with Mohammed Ashar, Head of Retail Business from ABC Group.

The new showroom incorporates displays of hansgrohe’s latest bathroom and kitchen solutions, featuring overhead showers, shower sets, hand showers, and thermostatic modules with both concealed and exposed installations. Highlighted product ranges include Rainfinity, Raindance Select E, and Metropol, complemented by accessories from the AddStoris collection. The space demonstrates how hansgrohe combines design, performance, and functionality to deliver an exceptional water experience.

Martial Gil, Chief Financial Officer, Hansgrohe Group commented: “The opening of our new showroom in Sharjah reflects hansgrohe’s strategic commitment to expanding our footprint across the UAE. Through this partnership with ABC Ceramics and Integrated Trading & Co. (ITC), we continue to strengthen our brand presence in the Northern Emirates, bringing our premium bathroom and kitchen solutions closer to customers, designers, and industry professionals across the region.”

Mohammed Obaidullah, Business Development Manager, Integrated Trading & Co. (ITC):

"This showroom marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance ITC's reach within the UAE market. By partnering with hansgrohe and ABC Ceramics, we are excited to offer cutting-edge solutions and provide unparalleled access to top-tier bathroom and kitchen products in the Northern Emirates." Our vision is to strengthen the partnership with hansgrohe and further develop our collaboration with ABC Ceramics.

Mohammed Madani, Founder and Chairman, ABC Group said “This new showroom represents an important addition to our portfolio and a milestone in our collaboration with hansgrohe. It enables us to showcase world-class German design and quality to our clients in the Northern Emirates, while reaffirming ABC Ceramics’ position as a trusted destination for premium bathroom and kitchen solutions.”

About the Hansgrohe Group – Setting the Beat of Water. Since 1901.

With its brands AXOR and hansgrohe, the Hansgrohe Group, based in Schiltach/Southern Germany, enjoys a reputation as a leader in innovation, design and quality within the bath and kitchen industry. Founded in 1901 in the Black Forest, the company gives water form and function with its faucets, showerheads and shower systems. In combination with sanitary ceramics and bathroom furniture, the company offers individual design options from a single source for holistic bathroom experiences. The 124-year history of the company is marked by innovations, such as the first hand-held shower with multiple spray types, the first pull-out kitchen faucet, and the first wall bar to hold a hand-held shower.The company holds more than 23,000 active property rights. The Hansgrohe Group stands for long-lasting quality products and for responsibility towards people and the environment. Sustainable production of resource-conserving products is central to the company’s business activities around the globe. By developing innovative technologies for faucets and showers, Hansgrohe achieves the greatest possible effect on protecting water as a resource and limiting and adapting to climate change during the usage phase of its products. As part of its consistent sustainability strategy, Hansgrohe is equipping all water-bearing products exclusively with water-saving technologies by 2030 within its "ECO 2030" initiative. With 35 subsidiaries and 22 sales offices supplying products in more than 145 countries, the globally active company in the sanitary industry is a reliable partner to its customers in all regions of the world. The Hansgrohe Group, its brands and products have won numerous awards, including more than 800 design prizes since 1974. The products of the Hansgrohe Group are found around the world: on renowned cruise ships, in luxurious 5-star and boutique hotels, in international metropolitan cities, in extraordinary spas, exclusive bathrooms of lodges and luxury villas, public facilities, as well as in countless private homes. The Hansgrohe Group’s high quality standards are ensured by eight wholly-owned production facilities: four in Germany, one each in France, in Serbia, the United States and China. In 2024, the Hansgrohe Group generated a turnover of EUR 1.387 billion. It employs around 5,600 people worldwide, about 60 percent of whom work in Germany.

About Integrated Trading Co LLC

Integrated Trading Co LLC is an award-winning UAE distributor of high-end German sanitary products and the exclusive distributor of Germany’s most prestigious bathroom and kitchen brand – hansgrohe, and its luxury design arm AXOR. With a vision to expand and strengthen partnerships, ITC has been a key player in promoting these premium brands for over two decades.

About ABC GroupABC Group is the pioneer enterprise engaged in the field of building material industry. Started as a trading and marketing company in 1998 at Taliparamba, the group widened its wings with retail, wholesale, projects, distribution, imports, exports, OEM manufacturing and international operations. In India, the Group has crossed the turnover of more than 550 crores with a team strength of more than 1000 by the last financial year.

