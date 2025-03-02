Dubai, UAE: Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, welcomed H.E. Dr. Ahmed Said Ould Bah, Adviser to the DG for Partnerships and International Cooperation at Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). The meeting took place as part of the ongoing partnership and bilateral cooperation to support education and educational excellence in Islamic countries.

The meeting, attended by several officials, focused on enhancing initiatives that support the education sector and strengthening mechanisms for promoting outstanding educational practices to advance the shared objectives of improving the education system.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi stated: "At Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, we are committed to reinforcing the UAE’s presence in regional and international education initiatives. Our collaboration with ICESCO, as one of the leading institutions dedicated to education, science, and culture in the Islamic world, aligns with our shared goals. Joint efforts in this field play a vital role in achieving sustainable human development, particularly in enhancing education quality and empowering teachers."

Dr. Khalifa further emphasized the foundation’s dedication to its partnership with ICESCO, particularly in advancing educational infrastructure in Islamic countries through the Hamdan-ICESCO Prize and supporting Arabic language education for non-native speakers through the "Mishkat" project. He also commended ICESCO’s strong commitment to joint initiatives, which has significantly impacted Islamic communities by driving support toward the development of educational institutions.

Dr. Ahmed Said Ould Bah praised the leading role of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation in supporting education and educational excellence, commending its high-impact projects in collaboration with international and regional institutions. Dr. Ahmed emphasized the commitment of H.E. Dr. Salim Bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, to expanding areas of cooperation with the foundation and expressed his deep appreciation for this distinguished partnership. He noted that the collaboration has provided an opportunity to benefit from the foundation’s pioneering expertise in teacher empowerment and enhancing education quality. He further highlighted that this partnership serves as a successful model for joint efforts in shaping educational policies and achieving sustainable educational transformation.

This collaboration is an extension of the longstanding and productive partnership between Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and ICESCO, which has resulted in the implementation of impactful initiatives and programs to support education quality and excellence across the Islamic world. Both entities continue their efforts to further strengthen this cooperation by launching innovative projects and initiatives aimed at empowering teachers, nurturing gifted students, and advancing education policies that foster knowledge-based and innovation-driven societies.