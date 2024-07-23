Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences concluded the 2024 Summer Program for Giftedness and Innovation today (Tuesday, July 23). The program which ran from 8 to 23 July 2024, involved 165 students from various Emirates of the UAE.

In his speech, Mr. Abdulnour Al-Hashimi, Acting CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, emphasized the Foundation's ongoing commitment to nurturing talented and innovative students. He highlighted the Foundation's efforts to provide scientific opportunities that enhance innovative thinking, create sustainable solutions, and keep up with scientific developments. Additionally, he mentioned the participation in local and international competitions to boost national presence in various global arenas.

Mr. Al-Hashimi stated, “We are pleased with the success of the program, which adds to our efforts in achieving the noble goals pursued by the initiative's founder, the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may his soul rest in peace, with the continuous support and interest of our wise leadership in education and learners.”

Mr. Al-Hashimi further added that the students' eagerness to participate in the Foundation's activities, especially the summer talent program, reflects the high level of family awareness about the importance of such programs in refining and investing talents for the future benefit of the nation and humanity.

Mr. Al Hashimi also praised the role of the Foundation's partners in supporting and succeeding the program, especially Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and DP World, which are leading national institutions in supporting the building of a knowledge-based society. He also thanked the participating students and the administrators overseeing the program for their excellent performance and management. He said, "We are proud of what the Summer Program for Giftedness and Innovation has achieved this year, where we witnessed active participation from students who excelled in presenting their projects and innovative ideas. This program represents a valuable opportunity to develop skills and enhance creativity among the youth, aligning with the vision of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation to support education and innovation in our community."

The keynote session at the closing ceremony was presented by Engineer Nawaf Al Suwaid, titled "Artificial Intelligence and the Future: How AI Will Make Us More Creative". He explored the impacts of artificial intelligence on various life fields and how it can contribute to enhancing creativity and innovation.

Sponsors who contributed to the program's success, including DP World and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, were honored. Talented and innovative students, as well as supervisors who made significant efforts in guiding and training the students throughout the program, were also recognized.

The ceremony concluded with the opening of an exhibition showcasing the projects of the participating students. The students presented a diverse range of innovations and creations that reflect the level of excellence achieved by the program in enhancing students' skills and developing their innovative capabilities.

Summer Program for Giftedness and Innovation included many activities and training workshops targeting students aged 10 to 22 years. These activities included workshops in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing and design, digital printing, programming, architecture, and remote sensing. Additionally, scientific visits were made to leading organisations such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and DP World. The program also included group and individual dialogue sessions to provide guidance and advice to students, helping them grow and adapt positively in cognitive and professional fields, along with a virtual session for parents of talented students titled "Talents Make a Difference".