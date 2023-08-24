Doha, Qatar: With the summer vacation coming to an end and students preparing for their return to school, Hamad International Airport continues to provide a seamless and convenient arrival experience by implementing several procedures to welcome arriving citizens and residents.

For the convenience of passengers, the airport advices passengers who are eligible to use the e-gates at the arrival immigration hall. Passengers are reminded that checked-in luggage that are oversized or of irregular shape will arrive at separate dedicated baggage reclaim belts. It is also advisable to securely pack fragile items in hard-shell case bags and check the bag tag to verify ownership before reclaiming the bags.

Hamad International Airport offers passengers a wide variety of ground transport options that seamlessly connect the airport and the city. The bus pavilion and taxi pavilion are located on either side of the arrival hall. Passengers are advised to use taxis from the taxi pavilion as these authorized taxis are subject to high quality & performance standards and a robust lost and found policy.

The metro station is a short indoor walking distance from the airport terminal and operates every 3 minutes, connecting the airport to popular spots around the city.

The short-term car park can be utilized for smooth passenger pick up from the terminal. Car rental and limousine services are all conveniently located close to the arrival hall. Passengers that availed the valet service will be able to pick up their vehicles at the departure’s curbside, upon their arrival.

As always, airport staff are available to assist passengers round the clock. Hamad International Airport welcomes residents back and wishes all its little passengers an enjoyable return to school.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport’s website www.dohahamadairport.com and follow the airport’s latest news on Hamad International Airport’s social media channels.